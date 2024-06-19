Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,344 in the last 365 days.

Blackshape Gabriél takes to the skies again

BARI, Italy, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackshape announces that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted the grounding order on the Gabriél aircraft. This decision marks a pivotal moment for Blackshape, reaffirming the safety, integrity, and reliability of the Gabriél. The lifting of the grounding order follows an exhaustive and thorough investigation into the incident involving a Gabriél aircraft in Malaysia in February 2024. EASA’s findings confirm that the accident was not due to any design or manufacturing defect in the Gabriél aircraft. Blackshape worked closely with EASA, providing all necessary support and data throughout the investigation to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events. The lifting of the grounding order by EASA underscores the inherent safety and robustness of the Gabriél aircraft when operated within the prescribed guidelines. The aircraft in question was grounded by Blackshape prior to the incident for maintenance requirements. The grounding order had been communicated to the customer and to the European Aviation Safety Agency, EASA. 

Niccolò Chierroni, CEO of Blackshape, said: “Blackshape is always committed to advancing aviation safety and delivering the highest quality aircraft to our customers. We are certain that the Gabriél fleet will continue to set benchmarks for performance and reliability in the aviation industry.”

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a03cefb3-2aa2-4989-8da1-502b768e9d0c


Primary Logo

Blackshape Gabriél takes to the skies again

Blackshape Gabriél takes to the skies again

You just read:

Blackshape Gabriél takes to the skies again

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more