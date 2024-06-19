Franklin Access Invest In A Joint Venture For 4G/5G On-Device AI Modules

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access, a leading provider of integrated wireless solutions, has agreed to invest $3 million in a joint venture module business. The new joint venture will customize, market, and develop various 4G/5G mobile broadband modules and work to bring in a new era of module innovation from 4G/5G Android on-device AI modules.



These multi-network smart modules will be available once certificated with wireless operators. The power of these new transformational modules will have advanced functionalities in security, image processing, and video streaming across 4G and 5G networks. OC Kim, CEO of Franklin Access, expressed confidence in the venture’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Android on-device AI modules are the future for intelligent devices and data integration making products better for the market.

On-device AI offers several advantages, including improved privacy, faster response, reduced dependence on internet connectivity, and enhanced customization. Applications of On-device AI include voice assistants, video quality improvements and recognitions, augmented reality (AR), and security. It’s more cost-efficient to run devices locally by reducing cloud computing and customizable to fit the user’s needs with continuous learning and training that recognizes patterns with every use.

"We've worked closely with our joint venture partner to produce this innovative lineup of modules spanning 4G and 5G technologies, with local edge computing and advanced security," said OC Kim, CEO at Franklin Access. "With 4G/5G Android AI modules, our customers will be at the forefront of the on-device AI module revolution."

The new on-device AI modules are expected to debut soon, catering to the growing demand for smarter, more integrated wireless products.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (FKWL) specializes in integrated solutions, leveraging 4G LTE and 5G technologies. From mobile device management (MDM) to network management solutions (NMS), we design connectivity solutions for the digital age. Explore more at Franklinwireless.com , soon to be FranklinAccess.com

