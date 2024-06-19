Merkle Science and Carahsoft Partner to Combat Illicit Crypto Activity 

Merkle Science and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Crypto Crime Tracking and Investigation Solution to U.S. Government Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merkle Science, the leading predictive crypto risk intelligence platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to equip U.S. Government agencies with advanced tools to counter illicit activity within the cryptocurrency space. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Merkle Science’s public sector distributor, making its crypto forensics solution, Tracker, available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts. The partnership marks a significant step forward in addressing the evolving challenges posed by criminal exploitation of digital assets.



“As illicit actors increasingly gravitate towards Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains such as Tron, a blockchain-based operating system, the need for effective solutions to detect and investigate criminal behavior has become paramount,” said Mriganka Pattnaik, CEO of Merkle Science. “Our partnership with Carahsoft ensures that Government agencies have access to reliable tools capable of swiftly identifying and attributing illicit activity, including providing support in emerging areas such as Tron investigations, demixing and cross-chain bridges, with high-quality attribution.”

Criminals today are leveraging cross-chain bridges and mixers to obfuscate their trails, making traditional investigative methods less effective. This underscores the importance of strengthened public and private partnerships to decipher between illicit activity and funds sent to conflict zones for legitimate causes. Merkle Science’s Tracker solution offers the ability to track and trace cryptocurrency transactions with several additional features. These include tools to navigate DeFi and smart contact crimes, analyze chain hopping, accelerate investigations and more. With Tracker, Government agencies gain enhanced coverage for EVM chains and Tron, 24/7 monitoring and real-time alerting and access to on-demand investigators and training.

“The rapid growth of criminal cryptocurrency activity poses a significant threat to national security and financial stability,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Merkle Science's platform offers advanced insights, attribution and coverage of EVM chains, enabling Government agencies to crack even the most complex cases. Carahsoft and its reseller partners are excited to bring these capabilities to the public sector through our partnership, ensuring that Government agencies have the solutions they need to combat crypto crime effectively.”

Merkle Science’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or merklescience@carahsoft.com; or sign up for Merkle Science's Crypto Investigator Certification course to learn more about crypto investigation strategies.

About Merkle Science

Merkle Science is a predictive crypto risk intelligence platform that enables crypto companies, financial institutions, and government agencies to detect illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies. By leveraging blockchain transaction monitoring and forensic analysis, Merkle Science provides actionable insights to mitigate ever-evolving crypto crime risks. Learn more at www.merklescience.com.

Contact

Mriganka Pattnaik

(917) 331-3415

mriganka@merklescience.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com