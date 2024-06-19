2024 Market Outlook for Dehydrated Garlic: Opportunities and Challenges

Dehydrated Garlic Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The dehydrated garlic market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dehydrated garlic market, which refers to garlic processed to remove moisture while retaining flavor, is set for robust growth in the coming years. Starting from $5.40 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $5.72 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9%. It will grow to $7.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as globalization of food trade and increasing demand from frozen food manufacturers.

Rising Popularity of Organic and Natural Food Products Drives Market Growth

The rising preference for organic and natural food products is a key driver for the dehydrated garlic market. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic alternatives due to health consciousness and transparency in the food supply chain. Dehydrated garlic offers a natural flavor enhancement without synthetic additives, catering to the demand for healthier food choices and longer shelf life.

Explore the global dehydrated garlic market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15155&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies like Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co. Ltd and Kings Dehydrated Foods Private Limited are focusing on innovative product developments such as plant-based garlic dips to expand their market presence. For instance, Sabra Dipping Company LLC introduced Roasted Garlic and Spicy Harissa Mediterranean Garlic Dips, catering to the growing vegan-friendly segment.

Segments

• Form: Chopped, Minced, Granules, Powder, Flakes, Kibbled, Sliced

• Drying Method: Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, Drum Drying, Vacuum Drying

• Sales Channel: Direct, Food Service, Retail

• End Users: Food And Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the dehydrated garlic market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region. The region's burgeoning food processing industry and increasing consumer demand for convenience foods are driving market expansion.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global dehydrated garlic market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dehydrated-garlic-global-market-report

Dehydrated Garlic Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dehydrated Garlic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dehydrated garlic market size, dehydrated garlic market drivers and trends, dehydrated garlic market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dehydrated garlic market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

