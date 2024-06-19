Increasing Demand for Aluminum in Construction and Packaging Boosts Market Growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aluminum market size was USD 156 Billion in 2023 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The global aluminum market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand in the construction and packaging industries. Aluminum, known for its versatility and durability, is now the second most widely used metal in construction, only behind steel. It is extensively utilized in various construction applications, including external facades, roofs, walls, windows, and doors.
Urbanization and Construction Boom
The growth in urban populations is a major factor driving the demand for aluminum. According to the United Nations, 55% of the global population currently lives in urban areas, with this figure expected to rise to 68% by 2050, adding 2.5 billion urban residents. This rapid urbanization is fueling the need for modern, efficient building materials like aluminum, which is favored for its lightweight, corrosion-resistant properties and ease of maintenance.
Aluminum Packaging Gains Popularity
Another significant driver of market growth is the increased use of aluminum in packaging. Aluminum foil is a preferred choice in the consumer goods and food & beverage industries due to its ability to protect products from light, oxygen, and moisture, thereby extending shelf life. It is also widely used in pharmaceutical packaging to ensure the safety and longevity of medicinal products.
Rising Demand in Electric Vehicle Production
The surge in electric vehicle (EV) production also contributes to the growing aluminum market. The International Energy Association (IEA) reports that EV sales tripled from 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022. Aluminum is crucial in EV manufacturing, helping to reduce vehicle weight, enhance energy efficiency, and extend driving range, thus improving overall vehicle performance.
Environmental Concerns as a Market Restraint
Despite these growth drivers, the aluminum market faces challenges, particularly environmental concerns. The processing of aluminum emits significant amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2). According to the IEA, aluminum production accounted for 270 million tons of direct CO2 emissions in 2022, roughly 3% of global industrial CO2 emissions. These environmental impacts may restrain market growth due to increasing regulatory pressures.
Market Segmentation Insights
Product Types:
Cast Products: Dominating the market with the largest revenue share in 2022, cast products such as alloys and pistons are in high demand, especially in the transportation industry due to their strength and conductivity. The aerospace industry also relies heavily on aluminum for aircraft components.
Aluminum Sheets: Expected to see steady growth, aluminum sheets are crucial in food packaging, automobile manufacturing, and construction. Their corrosion resistance and antibacterial properties make them ideal for various applications.
Alloy Types:
Cast Alloys: Forecasted to maintain a significant market share, cast alloys are essential in industrial applications, including aircraft and engine manufacturing, due to their ability to reduce weight and enhance fuel efficiency. Technological advancements in the wheel industry also drive demand for cast alloys.
Wrought Alloys: These alloys are used extensively in transportation, civil engineering, and electrical applications. Representing about 85% of aluminum alloys, wrought alloys are versatile, being used in extrusion, forging, and rolling processes to reduce vehicle weight and improve efficiency.
The global aluminum market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.
RusAL
Rio Tinto
Aluminium Corp
Alcoa Corporation
Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC
Norsk Hydro ASA
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Vedanta Aluminum & Power
Arconic
Century Aluminum Company
JW Aluminum
Aluminum Latest Industry News
On 13 July, 2023, Norsk Hydro ASA acquired Alumetal S.A., a Polish recycled-content aluminum producer, a move that widens its product offering in the low-carbon and scrap-based foundry alloy market. The global aluminum producer's tender offer for Alumetal applies to over 97% of the company shares. Hydro will increase its competence in the recycling of aluminum scrap materials.
On 24 Feb 2023, Glencore, a Switzerland-based commodities trading company partnered with Kentucky-based Zeb Metals to build an aluminum dross and scrap recycling plant in South Carolina. Zeb Metals is a buyer and trader of nonferrous scrap with a full-service scrap recycling facility, and is engaged in the shredding, sorting, screening, shearing and torching of scrap metal.
Aluminum Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aluminum market on the basis of product type, alloy type, processing, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Sheet
Plate
Caste products
Extrusion
Others
Alloy type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Cast alloy
Wrought alloy
Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)
Rolling
Extruding
Drawn
Casting
Forging
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Construction
Transportation
Packaging material
Consumer durables
Machinery and equipment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
