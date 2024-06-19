Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $25.68 Billion by 2028

Cyber Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The cyber threat intelligence market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cyber threat intelligence market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, driven by escalating cyberattacks, increased malware incidents, and expanding digital ecosystems. Valued at $9.51 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $11.58 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during this period. It will grow to $25.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the rise in cyber espionage activities, the proliferation of connected devices, and the expanding base of internet users globally.

Rising Sophistication in Cyberattacks Drives Market Growth

The increase in sophisticated cyberattacks is a significant catalyst propelling the expansion of the cyber threat intelligence market. As technology advances and digital connectivity grows, cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in systems, networks, and digital devices with greater sophistication. According to reports, cybercrime incidents have surged, exemplified by Australia's 76,000 cybercrime reports in 2022, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. Similarly, the United States witnessed 847,376 cybercrime complaints in 2021, highlighting a 7% rise from 2020, with estimated losses exceeding $6.9 billion.

Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) plays a pivotal role in defending against these advanced threats by providing insights into the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by threat actors. This intelligence enables organizations to fortify their defenses, anticipate potential threats, and mitigate risks effectively.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the cyber threat intelligence market, such as Dell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, and Cisco Systems Inc., are at the forefront of innovation, offering advanced solutions to enhance cybersecurity resilience. For instance, BlackBerry Limited launched its Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) service in December 2022, aimed at empowering organizations to proactively identify and respond to cyber threats, thereby strengthening their security posture amidst escalating cyber risks.

Segments:

• Product: Software Product, Hardware Product

• Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• Application: Bank, Government, Enterprise, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the cyber threat intelligence market in 2023, driven by robust cybersecurity investments and stringent regulatory frameworks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing digital transformation initiatives and rising cybersecurity awareness among enterprises.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cyber Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cyber threat intelligence market size, cyber threat intelligence market drivers and trends, cyber threat intelligence market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cyber threat intelligence market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

