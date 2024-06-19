Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System (PIPS) Market: Enhancing Efficiency and Collaboration

Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The perimeter intrusion prevention system (PIPS) market serves as a robust security solution designed to detect, deter, and mitigate unauthorized access or breaches along the perimeter of secured areas. It plays a pivotal role in fortifying facilities and properties, bolstering overall security measures and reducing the risk of security breaches.

Market Size and Growth Dynamics

The perimeter intrusion prevention system market has experienced rapid growth, projected to increase from $13.37 billion in 2023 to $15.88 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This growth in recent years is attributed to factors such as economic disparities, societal challenges, and increasing incidents of theft and vandalism.

Moving forward, the market is expected to continue its expansion, reaching $32.12 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by advancements in sensor technologies, adoption of cloud-based solutions, heightened concerns over cybersecurity threats, expansion of critical infrastructure projects, and rising demand for integrated security solutions in smart cities.

Impact of Rising Criminal Activities on Market Growth

The surge in criminal activities worldwide underscores the importance of perimeter intrusion prevention systems in safeguarding secure areas. These systems are crucial in deterring unauthorized access and protecting against potential threats, including terrorist activities. For instance, statistics from the UK's Office for National Statistics reveal a notable increase in recorded robberies, highlighting the pressing need for enhanced security measures.

Key Players Driving Innovation

Major companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. are leading the market with innovative solutions aimed at enhancing security effectiveness. These companies are focusing on developing advanced systems capable of detecting both known and unknown (zero-day) attacks across operational technology (OT), thereby strengthening their market presence.

For example, Honeywell International Inc. partnered with Acalvio Technologies to launch the Honeywell Threat Defense Platform (HTDP), a sophisticated solution designed to detect and mitigate cyber threats in OT environments through autonomous deception tactics and real-time threat intelligence integration.

Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System Market Segments:

• Types: Access Control Systems, Alarms And Notification Systems, Surveillance Systems, Other Types

• Product Type: Hardware Devices, Software Services

• Applications: Military And Defense, Government, Transportation, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the perimeter intrusion prevention system market, driven by technological advancements and stringent security regulations. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments in infrastructure and smart city initiatives.

Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Perimeter Intrusion Prevention System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on perimeter intrusion prevention system market size, perimeter intrusion prevention system market drivers and trends, perimeter intrusion prevention system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The perimeter intrusion prevention system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

