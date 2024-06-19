Bowel Management Systems Market Updates : Projected to Attain USD 3.59 Billion by 2026

Bowel Management Systems Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bowel management systems market size was valued at $2,510.00 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,596.52 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

A bowel management system is utilized for managing fecal incontinence in patients, helping to keep the skin free from contaminants and infections. This device comprises a soft catheter inserted into the rectum to contain and divert fecal waste, specifically targeting the containment of liquid and semi-liquid stool. Its primary function is to prevent fecal waste from the patient’s body, thereby protecting the skin.

An example of such a device is the DIGNISHIELD Advance Stool Management System offered by Bard. This advanced system is designed based on clinical insights to minimize tissue damage caused by leakage, pressure, and friction. Additionally, it safeguards patients from exposure, tissue damage, and odor. The device includes a catheter tube assembly, a 60cc syringe, a collection bag, a syringe of lubricating jelly, and a biological odor eliminator.

The growth of the bowel management systems market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing availability of technologically advanced devices for fecal management, a rising geriatric population, and a surge in disorders related to fecal incontinence. Additionally, heightened awareness of these devices and the introduction of new products addressing various unmet needs further contribute to market expansion. However, the market growth is hindered by a lack of trained professionals and patient discomfort with using these devices. On the other hand, advancements in healthcare R&D facilities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the development of the healthcare industry and increased R&D activities by key players are anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of products, the colostomy bags segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increased use of colostomy bags for managing fecal incontinence, along with their ease of availability and application. However, the irrigation systems segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By product, the colostomy bags segment accounted for the highest market share of 32% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 42% in 2018.

By patient type, the adult segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The bowel management systems market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the bowel management systems industry.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global bowel management systems market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The global bowel management systems market trends are studied from 2018 to 2026.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the bowel management system market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global bowel management systems market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Colostomy Bags

Irrigation System

Nerve Modulation Devices

Accessories

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Adult

Pediatric

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Home Care

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3M Company

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Coloplast Corp

Dentsply Sirona (Wellspect Healthcare)

Beckton Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard)

ConvaTec

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Inc.

Laborie Inc. (Cogentix)

Medtronic Plc

