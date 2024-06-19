Cybersecurity for Industrial Automation Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2028

Cyber Security For Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The cyber security for industrial automation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cybersecurity for industrial automation market has witnessed rapid growth, expanding from $10.22 billion in 2023 to $11.42 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7%. It will grow to $17.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing interconnectivity of industrial systems, proliferation of IoT devices, adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and a rise in cyberattacks targeting complex supply chains in industrial sectors.

Rising Threat Landscape Fuels Market Growth

The surge in cyberattacks is a key driver propelling the growth of the cybersecurity for industrial automation market. These attacks exploit vulnerabilities in computer systems, networks, and software applications, posing significant threats to critical infrastructure and industrial processes. According to a report by Check Point, global cyberattacks saw a 38% increase in 2022 compared to the previous year, underscoring the pressing need for robust cybersecurity measures in industrial automation.

Explore the global cybersecurity for industrial automation market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15152&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, and Cisco Systems Inc. are leading the cybersecurity for industrial automation market. These companies focus on expanding their product portfolios with innovative technologies, including all-in-one security testing suites for industrial networks. For instance, Siemens AG launched the Siemens SINEC security inspector, a comprehensive tool aimed at identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities across industrial networks, enhancing overall cybersecurity posture.

Segments

• Type: Programmable Automation System, Fixed Automation System, Flexible Automation System, Integrated Automation System

• Security Type: Enterprise Security, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Security, Network Security, Device Security, Physical Security

• Tools or Technologies: Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Systems, Industrial Sensors

• End-Use: Automotive Manufacturing, Electronics and Telecommunication, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the cybersecurity for industrial automation market in 2023, driven by rapid industrialization and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance and witness substantial growth, offering lucrative opportunities for market players.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global cybersecurity for industrial automation market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cyber-security-for-industrial-automation-global-market-report

Cyber Security For Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cyber Security For Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cyber security for industrial automation market size, cyber security for industrial automation market drivers and trends, cyber security for industrial automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cyber security for industrial automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

