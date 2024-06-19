Enhancing Security with Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems: Technologies and Applications

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) market refers to a security measure designed to detect and respond to unauthorized entry into a defined perimeter. Employing sensors like motion detectors, infrared sensors, and video surveillance, PIDS monitors perimeters to trigger alarms or alerts upon breaches, thereby enhancing overall security and preventing unauthorized access.

Rapid Growth Driven by Increasing Security Concerns and Urbanization

The perimeter intrusion detection system market size has witnessed rapid growth, escalating from $16.39 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $19.36 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. This growth is attributed to rising security concerns, urbanization, evolving threat landscapes, cost efficiency initiatives, and adherence to industry standards.

Explore the global perimeter intrusion detection system market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15439&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., are at the forefront, focusing on developing advanced solutions to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Bandweaver Technologies launched ZoneSentry, leveraging fiber-optic sensing technology for effective perimeter protection.

Trends Driving Market Growth

In the forecast period leading to 2028, the market is expected to expand to $38.03 billion with a CAGR of 18.4%, driven by trends like smart sensors, IoT integration, cloud-based solutions, cybersecurity emphasis, and demand for wireless systems.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market Segments

• Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• Deployment: Barrier-Mounted, Ground-Based, Free-Standing, Rapidly Deployable

• Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Industry Vertical: Critical Infrastructure, Military And Defense, Government, Transportation, Industrial, Correctional Facilities, Commercial, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the perimeter intrusion detection system market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global perimeter intrusion detection system market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perimeter-intrusion-detection-system-global-market-report

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on perimeter intrusion detection system market size, perimeter intrusion detection system market drivers and trends, perimeter intrusion detection system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The perimeter intrusion detection system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Perimeter Intrusion Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perimeter-intrusion-detection-and-prevention-global-market-report

Perimeter Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perimeter-security-global-market-report

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-energy-storage-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293