Peracetic Acid Market Opportunities and Future Outlook | Top Companies Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company , PeroxyChem

Rising demand for PAA from the processed food industry and medical industry for disinfecting surgical devices and increasing adoption of advanced technologies

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Peracetic Acid market size was USD 934.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The global Peracetic Acid (PAA) market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand from the processed food and medical industries, as well as the adoption of advanced technologies in water treatment. PAA, an organic acid produced by combining acetic acid and hydrogen peroxide, is prized for its disinfectant, sterilant, and sanitizer properties, making it essential in numerous high-tech industries.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

PAA's extensive use spans across the Food & Beverage (F&B), healthcare, agriculture, water treatment, and pulp and paper sectors. Its exceptional antimicrobial properties have made it indispensable in disinfecting food surfaces, equipment, and utensils. This surge in demand is primarily driven by the food processing industry, where PAA is crucial for maintaining hygiene standards.

In the medical field, PAA's effectiveness in disinfecting surgical devices has led to increased adoption. Water treatment plants also rely heavily on PAA for its powerful cleansing properties. The demand for disinfectants has spiked, prompting manufacturers to ramp up production. For instance, in September 2021, Enviro Tech Chemical Services introduced PeraGuard, a novel dry PAA sanitizer registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), enhancing cleanliness in F&B facilities and other environments.

Challenges Facing the Market

However, the PAA market faces significant challenges due to stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards. The handling, storage, transportation, and disposal of PAA require meticulous adherence to guidelines, which incurs additional costs for businesses. These regulations necessitate specialized training, equipment, and facilities, creating a financial burden and potentially deterring some companies from adopting PAA.

Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights:

The market is segmented into solution PAA and distilled PAA. Distilled PAA, which dominated the market in 2022, is preferred in industries requiring high hygiene standards, such as healthcare, F&B processing, and pharmaceuticals. Its solubility in water, alcohol, and ether makes it ideal for water treatment applications, providing stable protection against microorganisms.

Grade Insights:

PAA is available in various grades, with the 5% - 15% grade segment expected to grow steadily. This grade is particularly effective for disinfecting and sterilizing precleaned surfaces such as equipment, pipelines, and tanks. It offers precise control over the sterilization process, making it a cost-effective and environmentally friendly option.

Application Insights:

PAA is used as a sterilant, disinfectant, sanitizer, and bleaching agent. The disinfectant segment is projected to hold a significant market share due to its widespread use in disinfecting fruits, vegetables, and water treatment. PAA's rapid microorganism-killing properties and environmental friendliness make it a preferred choice for disinfectant production.

End-Use Insights:

The water treatment segment is expected to see moderate growth due to the increasing need for improving drinking water quality. PAA's strong oxidizing and antimicrobial properties make it ideal for this application. It also enhances the lifespan of fruits and vegetables, making it a versatile and favored material in various industries.

Peracetic Acid Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global PAA market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective PAA.

Some of the major companies included in the global Peracetic Acid market report is:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

PeroxyChem

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Ecolab

Solvay

SEITZ GmbH

Acuro Organics Limited

Hydrite Chemical

Airedale Chemical

Loeffler Chemical Corporation

Diversey Inc.

Enviro Speciality Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Jubilant Life Sciences

Seeler Industries Inc.

National Peroxide Ltd.

Promax Industries

Thai Peroxide Limited

Peracetic Acid Latest Industry News

On 9 May, 2023, Evonik received registration from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for VIGOROX Trident PAA for use in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and pond feed. Manufactured by Evonik's Active Oxygens business, the biocide can reduce fish pathogens (bacteria and viruses) in water. VIGOROX Trident can be used in the presence of fish because it only breaks down into water, oxygen, and acetic acid.

On 18 August, 2020, Ecolab's Synergex sanitizers and disinfectants received the first approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for effectiveness against biofilm, common Complex bacterial communities found on food contact surfaces. According to EPA, biofilms form when bacteria adhere to environmental surfaces, especially those with high humidity. Ecolab Synergex Sanitizer and Disinfectant is an EPA-registered PAA mixture sanitizer and disinfectant (No. 1677-250) that helps F&B manufacturers improve food safety, ensure quality, worker safety, and air quality.

Peracetic Acid Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PAA market on the basis of type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Solution PAA

Distilled PAA

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

< 5% Grade

< 15% Grade

5% - 15% Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Sterilant

Disinfectant

Sanitizer

Bleaching

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million,; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Healthcare

Agriculture

Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

