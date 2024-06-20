Dr. Elizabeth S. Hoefer, DC, DCCJP, Honored with Upper Cervical Innate Practice of the Year Award

DR. ELIZABETH S. HOEFER, DC, DCCJP

Dr. Elizabeth Hoefer of Well Connected Chiropractic received the Upper Cervical Innate Practice of the Year award at the 2024 Upper Cervical Forum.

She's a true warrior and well deserving of this award.” — Dr. Tyler Evans

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well Connected Chiropractic in Mission Viejo, California, proudly announces that Dr. Elizabeth Hoefer, DC, DCCJP, has received the prestigious Upper Cervical Innate Practice of the Year award at the 2024 Upper Cervical Forum. Her peers and colleagues celebrated her exceptional contributions to chiropractic care.

“I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude for the recognition from my peers! Honored and humbled don’t really begin to describe how I feel knowing that there are so many incredible doctors doing amazing work every day, and out of all of them, they chose Well Connected. I am so blessed!" said Hoefer.

Dr. Christine Theodossis highlighted Dr. Hoefer's remarkable influence on the chiropractic community: "Well Connected Chiropractic has launched two past associates who now run thriving Blair practices in California and has trained 15 interns, five of whom own and operate successful Blair upper cervical practices nationwide. Many other interns have found great success in their careers, whether as associates, clinic owners, or working within the VA clinic system."

Theodossis further emphasized Dr. Hoefer's impact, noting that several current and former staff members have pursued further education to become chiropractors, inspired by their experiences at Well Connected Chiropractic. Additionally, numerous patients at the clinic have embarked on chiropractic careers. Dr. Hoefer's leadership extends beyond her practice; she served as the president of the California Chiropractic Association in 2022 and 2023 and now chairs the board.

In 2023, Well Connected Chiropractic was accepted into the Prosper Group, a prestigious business partnership program run by world-renowned author and entrepreneur Michael Michalowicz, best known for his book Profit First. Out of 1,300 small businesses internationally, Well Connected Chiropractic was one of only seven selected in the first cohort, further elevating global awareness of upper cervical chiropractic care.

Dr. Hoefer's dedication to excellence is exemplified by her completion of the DCCJP while simultaneously growing Well Connected Chiropractic to its current level of success. The clinic is set to expand again in early 2025, moving to a larger space to become the premier training facility for Blair Chiropractic, launching successful doctors worldwide.

Dr. Tyler Evans also praised Dr. Hoefer's relentless dedication: "I started working with her in 2018 when she called for help with Blair Society matters. Since then, she's been integral to the Blair conference's inner workings. Without Liz, we wouldn't have the same level of success. She excels in practice, runs CalChiro, and leads the Blair Society. She's a true warrior and well deserving of this award."

Dr. Elizabeth Hoefer and Well Connected Chiropractic continue to set new standards in chiropractic care, education, and leadership. Please join us in congratulating Dr. Hoefer and her team on this well-deserved recognition.