Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The congenital heart disease (CHD) market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.03 billion in 2023 to $4.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of risk factors such as obesity and smoking, improved diagnostic technologies, expanded geriatric population, heightened awareness campaigns, enhanced reimbursement policies, and increased investment in research and development.

The congenital heart disease (CHD) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding access to healthcare services in developing regions, continuous innovation in cardiac imaging technologies, growing awareness campaigns promoting early detection and treatment, rising healthcare expenditure globally, and the development of personalized medicine.

Maternal Diabetes Driving Congenital Heart Disease Market Growth

The increase in maternal diabetes cases is expected to propel the growth of the congenital heart disease (CHD) market going forward. Maternal diabetes, or gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), refers to diabetes that arises during pregnancy in women who did not have diabetes before conception. Maternal diabetes is caused by changes in lifestyle, including sedentary behavior and unhealthy dietary habits, and an overall rise in obesity rates among women of childbearing age. Maternal diabetes can lead to congenital heart disease (CHD) in infants due to the high blood sugar levels affecting fetal heart development. The elevated glucose levels in the mother's blood can disrupt the normal development of the baby's heart, increasing the risk of CHD.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the congenital heart disease (CHD) market are Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Terumo Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Neusoft Corp., Carestream Health, Midmark Corporation, Contec Medical Systems, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Schiller AG, BPL Medical Technologies, Compumedics Limited, Biocare Medical, Bionet America Inc., Nasan Medical Electronics Pvt Ltd.

Innovative Non-Surgical Heart Valves Transforming Congenital Heart Disease Treatment

Major companies operating in the congenital heart disease market are developing non-surgical heart valves to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Non-surgical heart valves, or transcatheter, are medical devices that treat heart valve diseases without needing traditional open-heart surgery.

Segments:

• By Type: Heart Valve Defects, Heart Wall Defects, Blood Vessel Defects, Other Types

• By Diagnosis: Electrocardiogram, Chest X-ray, Echocardiogram, Transesophageal Echocardiogram, Pulse Oximetry, Exercise Stress Test, Cardiac Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Cardiac Catheterization, Other Diagnosis

• By Treatment: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Telemedicine, Medication Management, Lifestyle Modifications

• By Age Group: Infants, Children, Adolescents, Adults

• By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research And Academic Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the congenital heart disease (CHD) market in 2023. The regions covered in the congenital heart disease (CHD) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on congenital heart disease (chd) market size, congenital heart disease (chd) market drivers and trends, congenital heart disease (chd) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The congenital heart disease (chd) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

