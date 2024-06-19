Unlocking the Global Project Management Software Market: Trends and Forecast for 2024

Project Management Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The project management software market size has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching $6.94 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to $7.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. This growth can be attributed to globalization trends, project complexity, regulatory demands, and a focus on productivity and efficiency.

Rapid Growth Driven by Hybrid Work Models and Enhanced Collaboration Features

The project management software market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, forecasted to reach $14.04 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.2%. Key drivers in this period include the adoption of hybrid work models, advanced collaboration tools, niche market expansions, subscription-based pricing, and the integration of AI and machine learning capabilities. Major trends shaping this period include AI-powered project insights, mobile-first strategies, sustainability initiatives, remote project management solutions, and augmented project management technologies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Atlassian Corporation Plc, and Asana Inc. are leveraging AI and advanced technologies to enhance their project management solutions. For example, Dart launched an AI-powered project management tool to automate tasks and improve team collaboration effectively.

Segments

•Component: Solution, Services

•Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

•Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

•Industry: Building And Construction, Retail, Hospitality, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Government, Other Industry

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the project management software market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Project Management Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Project Management Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on project management software market size, project management software market drivers and trends, project management software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The project management software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

