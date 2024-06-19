Global Electric Paint Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Electric Paint Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric paint market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $21.22 billion in 2023 to $22.65 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of wearable technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) boom, renewable energy expansion, consumer electronics miniaturization, and advancements in healthcare technology.

The electric paint market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $29.53 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to the growth in IoT devices, the expansion of touchscreen technology, advancements in printed electronics, and the integration of smart home devices.

Surge In Consumer Electronics Production Sparks Growth Opportunities

The increasing production of consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the electric paint market going forward. Consumer electronics, which include smartphones, laptops, televisions, and home appliances, are seeing a surge due to technological advancements, rising disposable incomes, evolving lifestyles, and growing demand for connected devices, entertainment options, and smart home solutions. Electric paint finds application in consumer electronics for creating conductive pathways, capacitive sensors, and interactive surfaces.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the electric paint market include Heraeus Holding GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sun Chemical Corp., Novacentrix, Electrolube Ltd., Acheson Industries, Lechler S.p.A., Integran Technologies Inc., Cima Nanotech Inc., MG Chemicals, Graphenano, Voltera, Promethean Particles Ltd., Creative Materials Inc., Bare Conductive Ltd., Intelligent Material Solutions Inc., Applied Graphene Materials, and Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

Specialized Formulations For Electric Vehicle Applications

Companies in the electric paint market are focusing on specialized formulations tailored for electric vehicle applications, such as conductive powder coatings, to enhance durability and address unique challenges in vehicle electrification. Conductive powder coatings provide superior adhesion, chemical resistance, thermal stability, and insulation properties, ensuring long-term reliability and efficiency.

Segments:

• By Type: Thermochromic, Photochromic, Soluble Conductive Ink

• By Product Types: Epoxy, Polyesters, Acrylics, Polyurethanes

• By Application: Consumer Electronic Displays, Solar, Automotive, Aerospace, Bio-science, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric paint market in 2023. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Electric Paint Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Paint Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric paint market size, electric paint market drivers and trends, electric paint market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electric paint market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

