Acrolein Market Global Industry Growth Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2024-2032

Acrolein Market

Rising demand for acrolein in the production of various chemicals is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acrolein market size was USD 1.93 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. The global acrolein market is experiencing significant revenue growth, driven by its increasing use in the production of various chemicals and industrial applications. Acrolein, a clear or yellow unsaturated aldehyde, is classified as a highly hazardous substance and is naturally produced in the environment through the combustion of organic materials like fossil fuels, wood, and tobacco.

Market Drivers

The demand for acrolein is primarily fueled by its application in oil wells to eliminate bacteria and its crucial role in manufacturing polyester resins and polyurethanes. The chemical industry, which is the largest consumer of industrial energy and the third-largest in terms of direct carbon dioxide emissions, significantly utilizes acrolein as a key chemical.

Additionally, the growing need for biocides and herbicides is expected to further drive market revenue. Biocides, chemical substances used to control harmful organisms, have substantial demand in the leather industry for tanning processes, protecting leather from bacterial growth. Herbicides, used to control unwanted plant growth, are also in high demand in crop production. For instance, Albaugh, a supplier of crop protection products, launched the Maxtron 4SC herbicide in December 2022.

Recent Developments

On July 6, 2023, Lanxess announced a USD 1.04 billion deal to purchase Emerald Kalama Chemical, aiming to strengthen its consumer protection segment and expand its global business with active ingredients and preservatives. This acquisition highlights the strategic moves within the industry to bolster market presence and product offerings.

Market Restraints

Despite its diverse applications, health concerns associated with acrolein could restrain market growth. According to the National Institute of Health, inhalation of acrolein can lead to respiratory distress and delayed pulmonary edema. It can also cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes, potentially resulting in chemical burns.

Market Segmentation

Process Type Insights:

The acrolein market is segmented into the glycerol dehydration method and the propylene oxidation method.

Glycerol Dehydration Method: This segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The method is driven by the need for acrolein as a herbicide in irrigation systems and as an antimicrobial in liquid fuels, process lines, and water treatment. Biodiesel production yields glycerin as a by-product, which can be dehydrated to obtain acrolein. The development of catalytic processes in the gas phase using heterogeneous catalysts further supports this method's growth.

Propylene Oxidation Method: Expected to register fast revenue growth, this method involves the catalytic gas phase oxidation of propylene with molecular oxygen, producing acrolein and acrylic acid. The use of this method by pesticide and chemical manufacturers is anticipated to drive further growth.

Application Insights:

The acrolein market is segmented into methionine, pesticide, water treatment agent, and others.

Water Treatment Agent: This segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share due to the rising need for acrolein in controlling underwater plant, algae, and slime growth in irrigation canals and industrial water supplies. The wastewater treatment method involving acrolein includes distillation, acid adjustment, UV radiation treatment, and biochemical treatment.

Pesticide: This segment is projected to register the fastest revenue growth. Acrolein is widely used as a pesticide to control algae, weeds, micro bacteria, fungi, and rodents. Its ability to dissolve in water and transform into vapor when heated makes it an effective pesticide. Consequently, numerous pesticide manufacturers globally are procuring acrolein for their products.

The acrolein market is poised for continued growth, driven by its diverse applications and rising demand in various industries. However, addressing health concerns associated with its use will be crucial for sustaining market expansion.

Acrolein Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global acrolein market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.

Some major players included in the global acrolein market report are:

Evonik

Arkema

Dow

Daicel Corporation

Hubei Shengling Technology Co., Ltd.

AccuStandard

Oakwood Products, Inc.

Merck KGaA

ThermoFisher

Spex CertiPrep

Carbon Scientific

XIAMEN EQUATION CHEMICAL CO., LTD

Acrolein Latest Industry News

On 7 August 2023, Adisseo announced the construction of a new powder methionine plant in Fujian province in China. The total investment made by the company is valued at USD 681 million and is expected to be operational in 2027. The plant will be located adjacent to the sister company SinoChem, which will help in optimizing capital investment and operating cost, hence it will also increase the global production capacity.

On 1February 2023, Evonik announced to expand its German plant that produces Methylmercapto-Propionaldehyde (MMP), an organic compound that is integral in the production of DL-methionine. The company invested USD 27.3 million in the plant in Wesseling, Germany to strengthen its methionine production network.

Acrolein Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global acrolein market on the basis of process type, application, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Glycerol Dehydration method

Propylene Oxidation Method

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Methionine

Pesticide

Water Treatment Agent

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

