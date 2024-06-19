Emerging Trends in Water Testing Equipment

Water Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $5.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water testing equipment market is projected to grow from $4.38 billion in 2023 to $4.70 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Driven by regulatory compliance, industrialization, urbanization, environmental awareness, public health concerns, and economic development, the market is anticipated to reach $5.97 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth will be bolstered by increasing global water scarcity, expansion of industrial activities, research and development, aging water infrastructure, and emerging contaminants.

Rising Demand for Bottled Water Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for bottled water is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the water testing equipment market. Bottled water, packaged for commercial sale and consumption, requires rigorous quality assurance to meet regulatory standards and ensure safety. According to Beverage Marketing Corporation, the total volume of bottled water increased from 15.7 billion gallons in 2021 to 15.9 billion gallons in 2022, reflecting a growth rate of 1.1%. This rising demand underscores the importance of water testing equipment in the production of bottled water.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global water testing equipment market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14533&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the water testing equipment market include General Electric Company, DENSO CORPORATION, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and 3M Company. These companies are focusing on developing portable water testing devices to gain a competitive edge. For instance, ELICO Ltd. launched the PE149 Portable Multiparameter Water Quality Analyzer in July 2023. This device, designed for various settings, assesses essential water quality parameters with features like a high-resolution display, pre-calibration, and multiple connectivity options.

Segments:

By Device Type: Stationary Or Bench-Top, Portable

By Test Type: pH Test, Dissolved Oxygen Test, Conductivity Test, Turbidity Test, T.D.C. Tests (Total Dissolved Content)

By Technology: Electrochemistry, Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy, Chromatography And Mass Spectrometry, Process Analyzers

By Application: Industrial, Environmental, Laboratory, Government

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water testing equipment market in 2023 and is expected to continue its lead. The region's rapid industrialization and growing environmental awareness drive the demand for water testing equipment. Detailed regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are explored in the comprehensive report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global water testing equipment market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-testing-equipment-global-market-report

Water Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Water Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on water testing equipment market size, water testing equipment market drivers and trends, water testing equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The water testing equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

