Global Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug eluting stent market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.05 billion in 2023 to $7.63 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the need for improved treatment options, clinical evidence, regulatory approval, healthcare economics, and guidelines and recommendations.

The drug eluting stent market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $10.52 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to an aging population and chronic disease burden, the expansion of indications, healthcare reimbursement policies, global market expansion, and patient-centered care.

Impact Of Coronary Heart Disease On Drug-Eluting Stent Market

The rising burden of coronary heart disease (CHD) is expected to propel the growth of the drug eluting stent market. CHD occurs when the coronary arteries become narrowed or blocked due to plaque buildup, potentially leading to severe complications such as heart attacks or chest pain. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, aging populations, and heightened awareness are contributing to the increase in coronary heart disease. Drug-eluting stents (DES) effectively open narrowed or blocked coronary arteries and release medication that helps prevent re-narrowing (restenosis) of the artery.

Drug Eluting Stent Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the drug eluting stent market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Abbott, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, InspireMD Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Group Incorporated, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Biotronik, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group Ltd., OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited, Alvimedica Medical Technologies, Hexacath, Elixir Medical Corporation, Translumina GmbH, Cardionovum GmbH, QualiMed Innovative Medizinprodukte GmbH, InSitu Technologies Inc., Acrostak AG, SINOMED Innovation Inc., and Svelte Medical Systems Inc.

Innovation In Advanced Drug-Eluting Coronary Stents

Companies in the drug eluting stent market are focusing on developing innovative delivery systems, such as the dual-layer balloon, to improve patient outcomes and advance interventional cardiology. A dual-layer balloon in a drug-eluting stent system enhances precision in drug delivery and stent deployment by providing better control and uniform drug application to the arterial wall.

Drug Eluting Stent Market Segments:

• By Product: Polymer-Based, Polymer-Free

• By Drug: Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus, Biolimus, Other Drugs

• By Scaffold: Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol, Biodegradable, Other Scaffolds

• By Application: Coronary Diseases, Peripheral Vascular Diseases

• By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the drug eluting stent market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

