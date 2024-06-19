Electric Kettles Market Poised for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $4.38 Billion by 2024

Electric Kettles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric kettles market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $4.16 billion in 2023 to an estimated $4.38 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to shifting consumer lifestyles, heightened health and safety concerns, stringent energy efficiency regulations, and a growing emphasis on design aesthetics and environmental sustainability.

Gas Price Surge Sparks Surge In Electric Kettle Market Demand

The recent surge in gas prices has catalyzed demand within the electric kettle market. Escalating gas prices, influenced by factors such as currency fluctuations, taxes, and regulatory changes, have prompted consumers to seek energy-efficient alternatives for water heating. Electric kettles offer a convenient, efficient, and cost-effective solution, reducing reliance on traditional gas-powered appliances and aligning with environmental conservation efforts.

Explore the global electric kettles market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15559&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players driving innovation in the electric kettles market include Siemens AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. These companies are investing in product innovations such as thermostatic kettles with app connectivity, enhancing consumer convenience and expanding market reach. For example, Xiaomi introduced the MIJIA Thermostatic Kettle 2 Pro in November 2022, featuring advanced temperature control and remote operation capabilities via a mobile application.

Trends in the Forecast Period

Future trends in the electric kettle market encompass technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and significant investments aimed at enhancing product performance and consumer engagement. These developments are expected to drive market growth and consolidate competitive positions.

Segments:

• Type: See Through, Opaque

• Raw Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Glass, Other Raw Materials

• Distribution Channel: Offline, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Residential, Commercial

Region Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the electric kettles market in 2023, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing consumer adoption of electric appliances. The region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global electric kettles market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-kettles-global-market-report

The electric kettles market continues to expand, propelled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and economic considerations such as fluctuating gas prices. With innovation at its core, industry leaders are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving consumer demands for efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly kitchen appliances.

Electric Kettles Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Kettles Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric kettles market size, electric kettles market drivers and trends, electric kettles market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electric kettles market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-kitchen-appliances-global-market-report

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-electrical-appliance-global-market-report

Electric Motors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293