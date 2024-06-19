Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $19.20 Billion by 2028

Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental fluoride treatment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.45 billion in 2023 to $15.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the high prevalence of cavities in children and adults, elevated susceptibility to gum diseases due to factors such as tobacco usage and diabetes, increased intake of sugary drinks and food, increased support from the government, and surging awareness regarding dental hygiene.

The dental fluoride treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.20 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in cases of dental disorders, demand for effective dental fluoride treatments, increased oral health awareness, a surge in dental afflictions like cavities, gum issues, and tooth loss, and unattended oral ailments leading to discomfort, infections, and impairments.

Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Driven By Rising Cases Of Dental Disorders

The rise in cases of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the dental fluoride treatment market going forward. A dental disorder refers to any condition or issue affecting the teeth, gums, or other mouth structures that disrupt their normal function or appearance. Dental disorders are on the rise due to poor oral hygiene habits, unhealthy diets high in sugar, and a lack of access to dental care in specific populations. Dental fluoride treatment plays a crucial role in maintaining optimal oral health, preventing dental disorders, and preserving tooth structure and function. It contributes to overall dental wellness and longevity by strengthening enamel, reducing tooth sensitivity, protecting against acid erosion, promoting remineralization, and benefiting high-risk individuals.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the dental fluoride treatment market are GC Corporation, 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henry Schein Inc., Simplut Company, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., Septodont Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Coltene Holdings AG, Young Innovations Inc., VOCO GmbH, Centrix Inc., Dürr Dental Co. Ltd., BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Keystone Dental Inc., DMG Dental-Material GmbH, J. Morita Corp, Young Dental Manufacturing LLC, DB Orthodontics Ltd., The Yoshida Dental Mfg Co. Ltd.

Innovative Developments In The Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

Major companies operating in the dental fluoride treatment market are developing innovative products, such as silver diamine fluoride (SDF), to provide non-invasive treatment options for dental caries and tooth sensitivity. Silver diamine fluoride (SDF) is a dental treatment solution that prevents and arrests dental caries (tooth decay) and treats tooth sensitivity.

Segments:

•By Product Type: Topical, Systemic

•By Age Group: Adults, Children

•By End-User: Professional-Use, Personal-Use

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the dental fluoride treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dental fluoride treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

