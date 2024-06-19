Ecotoxicological Studies Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $2.44 Billion by 2028

Ecotoxicological Studies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ecotoxicological studies market has shown robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.79 billion in 2023 to $1.90 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increased number of chemicals, growing population, increased urbanization and industrialization, higher use of antimicrobial surface coatings, and heightened pesticide usage.

The ecotoxicological studies market is expected to continue its strong growth, projected to reach $2.44 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to growing environmental impact concerns, a focus on nanotoxicology, the rise of citizen science initiatives, a focus on ecosystem-level impacts, and increasing demand for testing services. Major trends expected during this period include advances in ecological modeling, advancements in analytical techniques, mass spectrometry, biomarker assays, and the development of environmental toxicology.

Increasing Water Pollution Drives Growth in Ecotoxicological Studies

Increasing water pollution is expected to drive the growth of the ecotoxicological studies market. Water pollution involves the contamination of water bodies, leading to adverse effects on human health, aquatic ecosystems, and the environment. Factors contributing to water pollution include industrial discharge, agricultural runoff containing pesticides and fertilizers, improper waste disposal, urbanization, and oil spills. Ecotoxicological studies evaluate the toxicity of pollutants like chemicals and heavy metals on aquatic organisms, aiding in developing pollution control measures.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the ecotoxicological studies market include AECOM, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Arcadis, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Ramboll Group AS, ALS Global Limited, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., SynTech Research Group, Fera Science Limited, Staphyt Ltd., JRF International Ltd., Gradient Corporation, EnviroScience Inc., ibacon GmbH, Vivotecnia, Noack Laboratorien GmbH, TSG Consulting, Techtron Ltd., Aqua Survey Inc., AquaTox Testing & Consulting Inc., EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc., and The Smithers Group Inc.

Innovative Environmental Software Enhances Ecotoxicological Risk Assessments

Major companies in the ecotoxicological studies market are focusing on developing innovative tools, such as environmental software, to improve risk assessments and provide more accurate predictions of the effects of chemicals on ecosystems. Environmental software tools analyze the effects of chemicals on ecosystems and organisms.

Segments

• By Service: Aquatic Ecotoxicology, Avian Ecotoxicology, Pollinator Testing, Sediment Ecotoxicology, Terrestrial Ecotoxicology

• By Technology: In Silico Testing, In-Vitro Testing, In-Vivo Testing

• By Test Type: Acute Toxicity Tests, Bioaccumulation Tests, Chronic Toxicity Tests • By End Users: Laboratory, Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the ecotoxicological studies market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the ecotoxicological studies market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

