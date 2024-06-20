The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association Appoints David Skarinsky to its Therapy Expert Board
David Skarinsky, with over 35 years of clinical development experience, joins CMTA's Therapy Expert Board to accelerate CMT research and treatments.
David’s expertise directly impacts the CMT community, and we are excited to collaborate with him.”GLENOLDEN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), the largest philanthropic funder of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) research that’s aimed at bringing treatments and a cure to patients of this rare disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Skarinsky to its Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR) Therapy Expert Board (TEB). Most recently, David was Senior VP of Clinical Development at DTx Pharma (acquired by Novartis), focusing on neuromuscular disease and CMT1A drug development.
CMTA’s TEB, comprising top experts in CMT, provides scientific input, evaluates ongoing or proposed CMTA-funded research projects, and guides the Association’s research strategy.
“I am honored to join the CMTA-STAR Therapy Expert Board at such a pivotal time in developing disease-modifying therapies for CMT,” said David Skarinsky. “CMTA's dedication to basic research, focus on understanding disease natural history, and its collaborative approach with biopharmaceutical partners has been crucial in driving progress for CMT. I am excited to contribute my experience to help accelerate the advancement of treatments for those with CMT.”
With more than 35 years of global development expertise, David focuses on regulatory strategy, endpoint selection, clinical trial design, and clinical trial execution. David has collaborated closely with experts from CMTA and other patient advocacy groups. He is an independent consultant who brings diverse experience from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and service provider environments to CMTA’s TEB.
“CMTA is delighted to welcome David Skarinsky to the STAR Advisory Board,” said CMTA CEO Sue Bruhn, PhD. “David’s extensive expertise in neuromuscular disease research and clinical development aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. His insights and experience will be instrumental in advancing our efforts to find effective treatments. David’s expertise directly impacts the CMT community, and we are excited to collaborate with him.”
David holds a Neuroscience degree from Amherst College and has worked at various organizations, including Wyeth-Ayerst, Sanofi, Abide Therapeutics, Otonomy, and PAREXEL. Notably, he led pivotal trials supporting the global approval of Rilutek® for Lou Gehrig’s disease—the first therapy providing hope for these patients. CMTA proudly welcomes David and his expertise to its TEB.
About CMT
Named after the three doctors who first described it in 1886: Charcot, Marie, and Tooth, CMT affects one in every 2,500 people—a rare disease subdivided into multiple subtypes, each with a lower prevalence. Due to the degradation of their nerves, people with CMT suffer lifelong progressive muscle weakness and atrophy of the arms and legs, and can affect other parts of the body. This leads to problems with balance, walking, hand use, and more. There currently is no treatment or cure for this debilitating disease.
About the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association
CMTA is a community-focused, community-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the development of new treatments for CMT, to improve the quality of life for people with CMT, and, ultimately, to find a cure. As the leading global philanthropic funder of CMT research, CMTA unites the community with clinicians and industry experts to accelerate the advancement of treatments, with investments of more than $24 million since 2008. For more information, visit https://www.cmtausa.org
