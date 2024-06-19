Global Cell Line Development Market Set for Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach $14.25 Billion by 2028

Cell Line Development Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cell Line Development Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell line development market is experiencing significant growth, with the market size projected to increase from $7.16 billion in 2023 to $8.21 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.7%. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $14.25 billion, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%. This expansion is driven by factors such as increased vaccine production, a growing aging population, more clinical trials, rising prevalence of cancer, and the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases. Government investments in healthcare and major trends such as partnerships, investments, and product innovations are also contributing to the market's rapid growth.

Rising Cancer Prevalence Propels Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a significant driver of the cell line development market. As cancer cases rise due to factors like population growth, aging, lifestyle choices, obesity, and genetic factors, there is a greater need for cell lines to screen potential drugs for efficacy. Researchers use these cell lines to test various compounds and identify promising drug candidates. For instance, the World Health Organization projected in February 2024 that over 35 million new cancer cases are expected by 2050, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cell line development market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novartis AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Health Care, AGC Biologics, Corning Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Lonza Pvt. Ltd., WuXi App Tech, Sartorius AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Promega Corporation, KBI Biopharma Inc., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Advanced Instruments LLC, Cyagen, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Probiogen AG, PromoCell GmbH, Premas Biotech, Imgenex, and NAEJA RGM Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Explore the global cell line development market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15536&type=smp

Innovative Platforms Drive Competition

Innovation is a key competitive factor in the cell line development market. Companies are developing advanced platforms to streamline and optimize the cell line development process, enhancing speed, efficiency, and productivity. For example, in January 2023, Abzena launched new platforms called AbZelect and AbZelectPro to accelerate cell line development for biologic drug programs. These platforms offer higher productivity, enabling more drug substances to be produced per manufacturing run, reducing costs, and speeding up the delivery of critical therapies to patients.

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the cell line development market in 2023. Other regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

1) By Product: Reagents And Media, Equipment, Accessories And Consumables

2) By Source: Mammalian, Non-Mammalian

3) By Cell Line: Recombinant, Hybridomas, Continuous Cell Line, Primary Cell Line

4) By Application: Bioproduction, Drug Discovery, Toxicity Testing, Tissue Engineering, Research

The global cell line development market is poised for robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, advancements in technology, and increased government investments in healthcare. With ongoing innovations and strategic partnerships, the market is set to provide significant opportunities for key players and stakeholders, ultimately benefiting patients with more efficient and effective therapeutic options.

Access the complete report for a detailed analysis of the global cell line development market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-line-development-global-market-report

Cell Line Development Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Line Development Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell line development market size, cell line development market drivers and trends, cell line development market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cell line development market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cell Isolation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-isolation-global-market-report

Cell Culture Media Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-culture-media-global-market-report

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-cultures-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Curtains Up: Movie Theaters Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Cinematic Innovations!