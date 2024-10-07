Rob Tetrault Highlights How Inflation Can Benefit Investors

Rob Tetrault is Senior Fiduciary Portfolio Manager at Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group - Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

WINNIPEG, MB, CA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned wealth management advisor Rob Tetrault, head of The Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group at CG Wealth Management, sheds light on the often-overlooked benefits of inflation for Canadian investors in his latest discussion.Rob Tetrault begins by acknowledging the common perception of inflation as a financial burden. Rising costs for groceries, rent, and other essentials can indeed strain household budgets. However, Tetrault emphasizes the importance of understanding how inflation can also present unique opportunities for those who strategically manage their investments.One key advantage Tetrault highlights is the appreciation of real assets during inflationary periods . Assets such as stocks, real estate, and other tangible properties often increase in value as inflation rises. This means that individuals holding these assets in their portfolios can see significant gains over time, enhancing their overall financial position.Moreover, Tetrault points out that inflation can be particularly advantageous for debtors. When inflation occurs, the relative value of fixed debt decreases. For instance, a homeowner with a fixed-rate mortgage will see the real value of their debt diminish as the purchasing power of the dollar erodes. This effectively reduces the burden of their debt over time, as long as their interest rates are locked in and remain stable.Tetrault explains, "If you have a mortgage of $500,000, with 10% inflation, the relative value of your debt decreases annually. This means you are effectively paying back your debt with dollars that are worth less in real terms, thus benefiting from the erosion of purchasing power."Investors can also benefit from owning alternative assets that are less directly tied to traditional markets. Tetrault mentions private real estate, private equity, and private infrastructure as examples of investments that can perform well during periods of high inflation. These assets, along with others like music royalties, can provide a buffer against the negative effects of inflation on conventional stock portfolios."Our clients have seen the advantages of holding alternative assets," Tetrault notes. "In 2022, despite the challenges faced by many Canadians, those with diversified portfolios including alternative investments fared significantly better."In conclusion, while inflation poses challenges, it also offers potential benefits for savvy investors. By holding real assets, managing debt effectively, and incorporating alternative investments into their portfolios, individuals can not only protect their wealth but also achieve substantial growth during inflationary times.About Rob Tetrault:Rob Tetrault is a respected wealth management advisor known for his strategic philanthropy and commitment to community development. Leading The Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group , he focuses on sustainable and impactful giving. As a Senior Fiduciary Portfolio Manager, he provides expert guidance in wealth and estate planning.For more insights on how to benefit from inflation and other investment strategies, visit

