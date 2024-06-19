Rapid Growth in Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Services Market

Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $3.44 billion in 2023 to $3.79 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.2%. This rapid expansion is driven by the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for treatments for rare genetic disorders, government funding for regenerative medicine, advancements in molecular understanding, and the rise of personalized medicine. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $5.64 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%, fueled by the increasing incidence of genetic and autoimmune diseases, rising funding for gene therapy research, adoption of novel technologies, and an increase in genetic defects.

Role of Cell and Gene Therapy Trials in Tackling Genetic Diseases

The growing incidence of genetic diseases is expected to drive the cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market forward. Genetic diseases are caused by variations in DNA or genetic composition, with increased prevalence due to factors such as genetic testing, genetic mutations, and consanguineous marriages. Clinical trial services for cell and gene therapies play a crucial role in developing novel treatments, tailoring therapies to individual patients, and translating research into clinical practice.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sharp Services LLC, IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ICON plc, Syneos Health Inc., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Parexel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences Inc., Covance Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., BioClinica Inc., Precision Medicine Group LLC, Worldwide Clinical Trials LLC, Clinigen Group plc, Evidera Inc., Advarra LLC, Veristat LLC, Clinipace Inc., Celonic AG, Cromsource Inc., Novotech Pty Ltd., MedSource Holdings Inc., Frontage Laboratories Inc.

Innovative Solutions in the Market

Companies are focusing on integrating advanced technology, such as customer relationship management (CRM) systems, to improve efficiency and gain a competitive edge. For example, in April 2023, AmerisourceBergen Corporation launched the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Integration Hub, a platform that streamlines processes throughout the cell and gene therapy treatment pathway, supported by their CRM system. This platform aims to simplify care coordination, reduce barriers, and enhance the patient and provider experience.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market is segmented as follows:

1) By Service: Clinical Trial Design And Planning, Supply And Logistic Services, Regulatory Affairs And Compliance, Data Management And Biostatics, Site Management And Monitoring, Other Services

2) By Therapy Type: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Gene Modified Cell Therapy

3) By Indication: Oncology, Hematology, Metabolic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Other Indications

4) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

The cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market is poised for rapid growth due to the rising incidence of genetic diseases and advancements in gene and cell therapies. Major companies are leveraging innovative technologies and strategic partnerships to enhance their service offerings and expand their market reach. With North America leading the market and Asia-Pacific emerging as a fast-growing region, the future of cell and gene therapy clinical trials looks promising.

Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market size, cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market drivers and trends, cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cell and gene therapy clinical trial services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

