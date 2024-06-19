CSE is hosting in New York City the Sustainability & ESG Leadership Summit

Event Date: September 30, 2024, at the iconic One World Trade Center in New York City after the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) proudly announces the Sustainability & ESG Leadership Summit, a groundbreaking event designed to propel businesses toward a more sustainable future. This distinguished gathering takes place on September 30, 2024, at the iconic One World Trade Center in New York City after the UN General Assembly.



The Summit serves as a crucial platform for sustainability professionals, policymakers, and visionary leaders to exchange insights on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Through a compelling combination of networking opportunities, engaging panel discussions, and insightful guest speaker sessions, attendees will gain the knowledge and strategies needed to seamlessly integrate ESG into their core operations. C-Suite Executives and Heads of Sustainability from United Nations Federal Credit Union, Paper Excellence, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Haveli Investment, SAS, and other organizations will share good practices on leading Sustainability and discuss the way forward.

A Beacon for Transformative Ideas in Sustainable Business

The Summit’s agenda features a dynamic lineup of speakers panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to equip attendees with the tools to navigate the ever-evolving ESG landscape. Key themes will include:

Embedding sustainability and ESG into corporate strategies

Fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration for ESG integration

Mitigating ESG risks and enhancing corporate reputation

CSE’s Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program for Leaders

In addition to the Summit, CSE will offer the Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition (Live via Zoom) on September 26, 27, and October 1, 2024. This comprehensive program equips C-suite executives and sustainability professionals with the knowledge and skills to lead their organizations toward a more sustainable future, propelling them to become high-impact ESG leaders.

Secure Your Spot at the Forefront of Sustainability

For those seeking a holistic learning experience, a special combo registration option is available. This exclusive package combines participation in the digital Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program with VIP access to the live Summit, offering a significant discount.

Early registration is encouraged to guarantee your place at this pivotal event. Select the participation option that best suits your needs:

Summit Participation (Live In-Person): Immerse yourself in the dynamic environment and connect directly with sustainability leaders. ($270)

Summit Participation (Live Online): Join the Summit virtually and participate in shaping the ESG agenda from anywhere in the world. ($59)

Combo Registration (Discounted Price): Become a Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner and attend the Summit live in person! ($1,800 + $216)



To secure your spot at the Summit and the training program, or to take advantage of the combo discount, register here, or here.

About: The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE)

CSE provides pioneer leadership to Fortune 500, SMEs, leaders, and influencers globally with strategic, award-winning, ESG and Sustainability research, education, and program direction.

Over the past 19 years, CSE has empowered C-suite executives and sustainability professionals to navigate the complexities of ESG and achieve transformative results.

For more information: www.cse-net.org

