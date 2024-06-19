Cashew Nuts Market Sees Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2028

Cashew Nuts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cashew nuts market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for healthy snacks and the nutritional benefits offered by cashews. From $8.05 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $8.52 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. It will grow to $10.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth can be attributed to shifts towards plant-based diets, expansions in retail channels, and the introduction of new cashew nut products.

Rising Demand for Healthy Snacks Fuels Market Expansion

The surge in popularity of cashew nuts is primarily due to their nutritional benefits and the rising preference for plant-based and vegetarian diets globally. Cashew nuts are rich in essential nutrients and are increasingly being integrated into various food products, driving their market demand.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies such as Nestlé S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Bunge Limited are actively investing in innovative cashew processing technologies. For example, Mekong Tech Group introduced VN-2022, an automatic cashew processing plant that significantly reduces manual labor and enhances efficiency.

Market Segments

• Form: Whole, Roasted, Splits, Paste

• Usage: Dairy Products, Cereals, Confectionaries, Beverages, Snacks And Bars, Bakery Items

• Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Retailers, Specialist Stores

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

North America dominated the cashew nuts market in 2023, driven by high consumer awareness and demand for nutritious snacks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in cashew nut farming infrastructure.

Cashew Nuts Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cashew Nuts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cashew nuts market size, cashew nuts market drivers and trends, cashew nuts market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cashew nuts market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

