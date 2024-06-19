Global Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cardiovascular Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiovascular health supplements market is projected to grow from $11.67 billion in 2023 to $13.11 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.3%. This growth can be attributed to the shift towards less invasive surgical techniques, the demand for structural heart devices, ongoing training and education programs for healthcare professionals, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased awareness of heart health. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $20.98 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%, driven by the increasing aging population, growing awareness about heart health, the implementation of screening programs, favorable reimbursement policies for structural heart procedures, and timely regulatory approvals.

Rising Prevalence Of Heart-Related Diseases Fuels Growth In Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market

The increased prevalence of heart-related diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cardiovascular health supplements market going forward. Heart-related diseases, also known as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), refer to disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels. The prevalence of heart-related diseases is increasing due to lack of physical activity, unhealthy diet, smoking, and chronic stress. Cardiovascular health supplements contain ingredients and nutrients supporting heart function, especially in individuals with heart failure or other heart conditions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cardiovascular health supplements market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amway Corporation, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., General Nutrition Centers Inc. (GNC), NOW Health Group Inc., Garden of Life LLC, Thorne Healthtech Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Life Extension, Designs for Health Inc., Gaia Herbs Inc., Schiff Nutrition International, MegaFood LLC, Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc., New Chapter Inc., Integrative Therapeutics LLC, Pure Encapsulations LLC, Doctor's Best Inc., Nature's Bounty Co., Solgar Inc., Renew Life Formulas LLC, Nature Made Nutritional Products, Source Naturals Inc.

New Product Development To Provide Advanced Plant Sterol

Major companies operating in cardiovascular health supplements are focused on providing new natural plant products with ingredients, such as dispersible phytosterols, to help lower cholesterol levels and gain a competitive edge in the market. Dispersible phytosterols refer to a form of plant sterols designed to be easily dispersed or dissolved in water and help lower cholesterol levels in the body. They are often used to target cardiovascular health.

Segments:

• Type: Natural Supplements, Synthetic Supplements • Ingredient: Vitamins And Minerals, Herbs And Botanicals, Omega Fatty Acids, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), Other Ingredients • Form: Liquid, Tablet, Capsules, Softgels, Powder, Other Forms • Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cardiovascular health supplements market in 2023. The regions covered in the cardiovascular health supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

