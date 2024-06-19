Evolving Trends in Integrated Risk Management Software Platforms

Integrated Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integrated risk management (IRM) software market is projected to grow from $13.08 billion in 2023 to $13.88 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Despite challenges from regulatory compliance requirements, increased cybersecurity threats, and financial market volatility, the market is anticipated to reach $17.93 billion by 2028, driven by digital transformation initiatives and a heightened focus on resilience and business continuity.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Market Growth

Rising cybersecurity threats are a significant factor contributing to the growth of the integrated risk management software market. Cybersecurity threats encompass malicious activities, events, or vulnerabilities that jeopardize digital information and technology systems. These threats have escalated due to increased digitalization, interconnected systems, and sophisticated attack techniques. Integrated risk management software provides organizations with a comprehensive approach to identifying, assessing, prioritizing, and mitigating cyber risks, thereby enhancing resilience and reducing the impact of cyberattacks. For instance, the Australian Signals Directorate's Annual Cyber Threat Report highlighted a 13% increase in cybercrime reports in 2022, equating to one complaint every seven minutes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the integrated risk management software market include RSA Security LLC, NAVEX Global, Sphera Global, Riskonnect Inc., MetricStream, Galvanize, Intelex Technologies, LogicGate Inc., United Safety Ltd., Wolf & Company, Resolver Inc., ProcessUnity Inc., LogicManager Inc., Granite Partners, CyberSaint Security, Quantivate, Ostendio, BlackSwan Technologies, Acuity Risk Management, Standard Fusion, Phinity Risk Solutions, Risk Warden, and Reciprocity Inc.

Innovative Solutions and Pre-Configured Functionalities

Leading companies in the market are developing innovative solutions featuring advanced functionalities such as pre-configured solutions to help organizations quickly establish IT and third-party risk management programs. For instance, NAVEX Global Inc. launched NAVEX IRM Out-of-the-Box in November 2022, designed to streamline information technology and third-party risk management programs. This solution offers pre-configured programs to simplify implementation and streamline risk management processes, providing rapid setup, straightforward processes, automatic reporting, and real-time dashboards.

Segments:

• By Type Of Software: Enterprise Risk Management Software, Financial Risk Management Software, Integrated Risk Management Software, Application Risk Management Software, Market Risk Management Software, Credit Risk Management Software, Information Technology Risk Management Software, Quantitative Risk Management Software, Project Risk Management Software

• By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Information Technology And Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the integrated risk management software market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Integrated Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Integrated Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on integrated risk management software market size, integrated risk management software market drivers and trends, integrated risk management software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The integrated risk management software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

