Triple Hair Group Receives EMA Approval to Start Phase III Clinical Trials on its Therapy-07 Prescription Drug in Europe

MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for androgenic alopecia, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), allowing it to move forward with Phase III clinical trials of its flagship prescription product Therapy-07 in Europe. The clinical trial will commence upon notification to the Agency of the completion status of certain cGMP requirements.



“Receiving the EMA approval to start our Phase III trial is a major milestone for Triple Hair and a testament to the quality of the regulatory plan we submitted,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair. “While we await other regulatory approvals, this latest approval will allow us to further strengthen our capital structure so that we can begin clinical trials in multiple countries.”

The Phase III trials are designed to measure the efficacy of Therapy-07 on hair regrowth in the treatment of androgenic alopecia.

According to a report published by Grand View Research, Inc. alopecia is an underserved global market valued at US$8.8 billion in 2023, and expected to reach US$16 billion by 2030.

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for men and women suffering from androgenic alopecia. Its mission is to provide the underserved market with clinically proven and effective prescription hair regrowth treatments. The Company also sells patented over-the-counter natural hair growth products under the RIZNTM and Plenty NaturalTM brands.

For more information, visit the Company’s website, at www.triplehair.ca/investors.

