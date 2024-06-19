Comparative Study of Leading Electronic Data Capture Systems Solutions

Electronic Data Capture Systems Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The electronic data capture systems market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic data capture systems (EDC) market, which facilitates the electronic collection, validation, and management of clinical trial data, has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. Starting from $1.75 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $2.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to factors such as stringent regulatory compliance, cost reduction initiatives, increasing complexity of clinical trials, and the growing demand for real-time data access across global clinical trials.

Drivers Fueling Market Growth

The electronic data capture systems market is anticipated to continue its robust growth, reaching $3.64 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.8%. Key drivers in this forecast period include the aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the shift towards personalized medicine and precision healthcare, adoption of risk-based monitoring strategies, expansion of real-world evidence (RWE) studies, and the burgeoning growth in emerging markets.

Explore the global electronic data capture systems market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15170&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the electronic data capture systems market, such as IBM, Oracle, IQVIA, and Veeva Systems, are focusing on innovation in software solutions. For instance, companies are increasingly developing virtual data capture (VDC) platforms to enhance remote data collection capabilities, thus gaining a competitive edge in the market.

In January 2021, ClinCapture Inc. launched Virtual Data Capture (VDC), a software application designed to facilitate decentralized and remote clinical trials. This innovative platform integrates electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO), electronic consent (eConsent), and electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA), leveraging electronic Source records (eSource) technology to streamline data collection and management.

Segments

• Component: Software, Services

• Clinical Trial Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

• Delivery Mode: Cloud-Based (SAAS) Solutions, Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions, Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

• End-User: Hospitals Or Healthcare Providers, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Firms, Medical Device Firms, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the electronic data capture systems market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the market report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the electronic data capture systems market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-data-capture-systems-global-market-report

Electronic Data Capture Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electronic Data Capture Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic data capture systems market size, electronic data capture systems market drivers and trends, electronic data capture systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electronic data capture systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

