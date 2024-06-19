Driving Growth with Inkjet Coder Innovations

Inkjet Coder Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Inkjet Coder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global inkjet coder market is projected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.11 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth is driven by regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, globalization, industry adoption, and environmental concerns. The market is anticipated to reach $3.00 billion by 2028, propelled by factors such as industry 4.0 integration, customization demand, emerging markets, and e-commerce growth.

Rapid Expansion of Retail Sector Drives Market Growth

The rapid expansion of the retail sector is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the inkjet coder market. Inkjet coders play a crucial role in marking products and packaging with essential information for inventory management, tracking, and regulatory compliance. Technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, globalization, and urbanization fuel this sector's expansion. For instance, in April 2024, the retail sector contributed $140.96 billion to the UK's total economic output in 2023, reflecting a 2.5% growth from the previous year. This expansion ensures accurate labeling, enhances brand visibility, and improves operational efficiency in inventory and product traceability management.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global inkjet coder market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15396&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the inkjet coder market include Videojet Technologies Inc., Dover Corporation, Koenig & Bauer AG, Domino Printing Sciences plc, and Markem-Imaje S.A, among others. These companies focus on developing advanced inkjet coders with Touch Dry inks to enhance efficiency and customer experiences. For example, in January 2022, Markem-Imaje launched the 5940 G Touch Dry high-resolution inkjet coder, which utilizes inks that dry instantly upon contact, eliminating the need for drying time. This innovation ensures precise printing and is ideal for food and pharmaceutical packaging applications where cleanliness and hygiene are paramount.

Segments:

• Type: Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Coder, Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Coder, Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Coder, Other Types

• Material: Plastics, Metals, Ceramics

• End Users: Food Industry, Medical Application, Cosmetic Industry, Automobile Industry, Pipes, Wires And Cables, Tobacco Industry, Packing Industry, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the inkjet coder market in 2023. The regions covered in the inkjet coder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global inkjet coder market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inkjet-coder-global-market-report

Inkjet Coder Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Inkjet Coder Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on inkjet coder market size, inkjet coder market drivers and trends, inkjet coder market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The inkjet coder market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Code Tools Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-code-tools-global-market-report

Low-Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-code-development-platform-global-market-report

No Code Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/no-code-artificial-intelligence-ai-platform-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293