Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global capillary blood collection devices market is projected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2023 to $2.41 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.0%. This growth can be attributed to increased awareness of disease screening, rise in home healthcare, growing geriatric population, increased focus on preventive medicine, and the expansion of infectious disease testing. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $3.97 billion, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%, driven by the increasing preference for point-of-care testing, rising incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and rising awareness about infectious diseases.

Chronic Disease Epidemic A Catalyst For Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-term health disorders that necessitate continual management and treatment. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases can be attributed to factors such as aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, environmental factors, and advances in medical diagnostics, leading to better disease detection. Capillary blood collection devices enable patients and healthcare providers to maintain better control over chronic diseases by facilitating regular, convenient, and less invasive blood testing. This leads to improved patient outcomes and quality of life.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the capillary blood collection devices market are Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical ASD Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Gerresheimer AG, Radiometer America Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Natus Medical Incorporated, Ypsomed Holding AG, Nipro Europe N.V., SEKISUI Medical Co. Ltd., Owen Mumford Ltd., PTS Diagnostics, Narang Medical Limited, Drew Scientific Group, B. Braun Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., HTL-STREFA S.A., Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co. Ltd.

Optimizing Capillary Blood Collection: Owen Mumford's Breakthrough With Sterilized Motion Blades

Major companies operating in the capillary blood collection devices market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as neonatal and pediatric capillary blood sampling devices, to address specific needs and challenges in healthcare settings catering to infants and young children.

Segments:

• Product: Lancets, Micro-Container Tubes, Micro-Hematocrit Tubes, Warming Devices, Other Products • Materials: Plastic, Glass, Stainless Steel, Ceramic, Other Materials • Application: Whole Blood, Serum Protein Tests, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests, Liver Function Tests, Dried Blood Spot Tests • End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Blood Donation Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Diagnosis, Pathology Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the capillary blood collection devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the capillary blood collection devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Capillary Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on capillary blood collection devices market size, capillary blood collection devices market drivers and trends, capillary blood collection devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The capillary blood collection devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

