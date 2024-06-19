Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Global Insights and Strategic Forecasts

Parcel And Postal Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The parcel and postal automation systems market, which refers to the use of technology and machinery to automate processes in handling, sorting, processing, and delivering parcels and mail items, has witnessed robust growth in recent years. From $778.27 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $837.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the expansion of the e-commerce industry, increased package volumes, rising demand for automation, the imperative for operational efficiency enhancements, and escalating labor costs.

Increasing Package Volumes Drive Market Growth

The escalating volume of packages and shipments globally is a pivotal driver for the parcel and postal automation systems market. This surge is propelled by the burgeoning e-commerce sector, advancements in technology, and evolving consumer preferences, intensifying the demand for logistics services worldwide. Parcel and postal automation systems play a crucial role in optimizing sorting, tracking, and delivery processes, ensuring efficient handling and timely delivery of packages and shipments. For instance, the US parcel volume rose from 21.5 billion units in 2022 to 21.7 billion units in 2023, underscoring the market's growth trajectory.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Leading companies in the parcel and postal automation systems market, such as Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., and Toshiba Corporation, are leveraging advanced technologies to enhance their competitive edge. Innovations like robot-based parcel sortation technology are revolutionizing logistics operations by significantly boosting parcel sorting efficiency. Viettel Post's adoption of 160 LiBiao 'Mini Yellow' autonomous guided robots exemplifies this trend, enabling the processing of 6,000 parcels per hour at its distribution hub in Hanoi.

Parcel And Postal Automation Systems Market Major Trends Shaping the Market

Innovative trends in the parcel and postal automation systems market include the deployment of automated mobile robots, technological advancements driving system efficiency, utilization of AI for parcel sorting, and robust data management through analytics. These trends are pivotal in meeting the growing demand for accurate, efficient, and sustainable parcel handling solutions across various industries.

Parcel And Postal Automation Systems Market Segments

The parcel and postal automation systems market is segmented as follows:

• Component: Hardware, Services, Software

• Technology: Delivery Barcode Sorter, Facer Canceller System

• Application: Courier, Express, and Parcels, Government Postal

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

North America dominated the parcel and postal automation systems market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

Parcel And Postal Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Parcel And Postal Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on parcel and postal automation systems market size, parcel and postal automation systems market drivers and trends, parcel and postal automation systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The parcel and postal automation systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

