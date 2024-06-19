The Rise of Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment And Imaging Software: Opportunities and Challenges

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment And Imaging Software Market Report 2024 – Market Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market is projected to grow from $0.80 billion in 2023 to $0.88 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Driven by the increasing demand for non-destructive testing (NDT), stringent regulatory standards, growth in manufacturing industries, and the need for cost-efficient quality assurance, the market is poised for substantial growth. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $1.32 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Growing Automotive Production Fuels Market Growth

The rise in automotive production is a significant factor contributing to the market's growth. Increased consumer demand, globalization of manufacturing processes, and government incentives are boosting automotive production, which in turn drives the demand for industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software. These tools are crucial for inspecting internal structures and detecting defects in automotive parts such as welds, castings, and composite materials. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), 85.4 million motor vehicles were produced globally in 2022, marking a 5.7% increase from 2021. This growing automotive production is expected to continue propelling the market forward.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15394&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Canon Inc., Baker Hughes Company, OMRON Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Nikon Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Carestream Health, Mistras Group Inc., Rigaku Corporation, Eddyfi Technologies, YXLON International, North Star Imaging Inc., Sonatest Ltd., Zetec Inc., Durr NDT GmbH & Co. KG, Aran Electronics Ltd., Bosello High Technology SRL, and Fischer Technology Inc.

Segments:

• By Offering: Equipment, Software

• By Technology: Film Radiography, Computed Radiography, Direct Radiography, Computed Tomography

• By End-User Industry: Aerospace, Food Industry, Construction, Oil And Gas, Automotive And Manufacturing, Energy And Power, Semiconductor And Electronics, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-x-ray-inspection-equipment-and-imaging-software-global-market-report

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial X-Ray Inspection Equipment And Imaging Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market size, industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market drivers and trends, industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial X-Ray Tubes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-x-ray-tubes-global-market-report

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-x-ray-equipment-global-market-report

X-Ray Detectors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/x-ray-detectors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293