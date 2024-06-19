Dental Digital X-ray Market Set for Robust Growth, Predicted to Reach $5.95 Billion by 2028

Dental Digital X-ray Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental digital X-ray market has witnessed substantial growth, with its value rising from $3.62 billion in 2023 to an estimated $4.00 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. It will grow to $5.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This expansion is fueled by factors such as increasing dental tourism, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding dental insurance coverage, and growing awareness of the advantages of digital X-ray technology over traditional film-based systems.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases Drives Market Growth

A significant driver of market growth is the escalating prevalence of dental diseases globally. Dental diseases encompass a range of conditions affecting teeth, gums, and oral tissues, exacerbated by factors like poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diets, and limited access to dental care. These conditions include dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral infections, which, if untreated, can lead to pain, inflammation, and potential tooth loss. The adoption of dental digital X-ray systems enables precise diagnosis and treatment planning, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining dental care delivery.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the dental digital X-ray market, including Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, and Planmeca Oy, are actively innovating their product offerings to enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency. For instance, the introduction of advanced sensors like the Evolve Sensor by PreXion, Inc. exemplifies the industry's commitment to improving imaging quality and patient care. The Evolve Sensor delivers high-definition intraoral images, facilitating precise diagnoses and treatment planning in dental practices.

Market Segments

• Type: Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Hybrid X-Ray Systems

• Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Other Applications

• End-User: Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Key Growth Region

In 2023, North America dominated the dental digital X-ray market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

