Electric Forklifts: Market Dynamics and Innovations 2024

Electric Forklifts Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electric Forklifts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric forklifts market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in battery technology, stringent emission regulations, and the increasing focus on sustainability. From a market size of $55.47 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $63.65 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. By 2028, the market is expected to expand further to $102.97 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 12.7%.

Surge in Logistics Sector Boosts Market Growth

The rapid expansion of the logistics sector, propelled by the surge in online shopping and e-commerce platforms, is a key driver behind the growth of the electric forklifts market. These forklifts play a crucial role in efficiently handling the movement and storage of goods in warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics facilities. According to a February 2022 report by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the demand for freight is anticipated to grow by about 40% by 2045, underscoring the critical need for efficient logistics operations.

Explore the global electric forklifts market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14093&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Toyota Material Handling, Mitsubishi Corporation, and BYD Company Ltd are focusing on product innovation to meet the evolving demands of consumers. Toyota Material Handling, Inc., for instance, recently introduced a new line of electric pneumatic forklifts designed for outdoor use in rugged environments such as lumberyards and landscaping.

In a strategic move to enhance their market presence, Toyota Material Handling, Inc. launched electric pneumatic forklifts equipped with advanced features like maintenance-free operation, programmable performance, and customizable power settings. These forklifts are tailored for retail applications and are capable of handling diverse tasks both indoors and outdoors, thereby boosting productivity and operational efficiency.

Segments Driving Market Growth

Product Types:

• Counterbalanced

• Pallet Trucks

• Reach Trucks

• Pallet Stackers

• Other Products

Battery Types:

• Lead-Acid Batteries

• Lithium-ion Batteries

• Fuel Cell

End Uses:

• Chemical

• Food And Beverage

• Industrial

• Logistics

• Retail And E-Commerce

• Other End Uses

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America led the electric forklifts market, driven by substantial investments in logistics infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with the burgeoning e-commerce sector, is expected to fuel the demand for electric forklifts significantly.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-forklifts-global-market-report

Electric Forklifts Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Forklifts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric forklifts market size, electric forklifts market drivers and trends, electric forklifts market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electric forklifts market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-hybrid-propulsion-global-market-report

Marine Lubricants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-lubricants-global-market-report

Small Marine Engines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-marine-engines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293