Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactant Market Estimated to Reach $1.2 billion by 2034 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.6%

As per a new study released by Fact.MR, the global alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is all set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.34 billion in 2024 and further advance at 6.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are commonly used in detergents and personal care products due to their non-toxic and non-irritating properties, high skin compatibility, foaming capacity, and outstanding surface activity.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Manufacturers are choosing more plant- and bio-based raw materials as demand for sustainable components grows and restrictions tighten. This move reflects a widespread commitment to environmental management and decreased dependency on finite resources. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants derived from renewable resources including maize starch and coconut oil are in high demand in a variety of sectors. Because of their environmental friendliness and superior performance, manufacturers use them for a variety of applications. These characteristics broaden the reach of the industry.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 2.54 billion by the end of 2034.The North American market is forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 485.9 million by 2034.East Asia is projected to account for 28.6% of the global market share by 2034.Sales of alkyl polyglucoside surfactants in Canada are projected to rise at 8.5% CAGR through 2034.The market in Japan is forecasted to reach US$ 203 million by the end of 2034.The homecare segment is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1.04 billion by 2034-end.Revenue from the market in China is poised to reach US$ 188.5 million in 2024.“Emulsifying, wetting, and cleaning properties of alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are driving their application in various industries, including homecare, cosmetics, oilseed, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and oil refining,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Adaptability of APG Surfactants Driving Use in Diverse IndustriesAlkyl polyglucoside (APG) surfactants are increasingly employed in household detergents and personal care products due to their versatility. They serve effectively as emulsifiers and wetting agents in tasks such as metal cleaning and textile production. APG surfactants are preferred for agricultural adjuvants, enhancing pesticide and herbicide effectiveness with their low toxicity and compatibility with agrochemicals. Their ability to modify interfacial tension and aid residual oil extraction in the oil and gas industry is contributing to improved oil recovery operations. The adaptability of APG surfactants is broadening their usage across various industries.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Recent Developments:Key players in the alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market include BASF SE, Croda International Plc, SEPPIC S.A., Clariant AG, Lubon Industry, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont, AEB Group, Huntsman Corporation, Akzo Nobel NV, Pilot Chemical Company, Fenchem, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., and Galaxy Surfactants.BASF boosted its alkyl polyglucoside (APG) manufacturing capacity in Jinshan, China, by 10,000 metric tonnes in November 2019, as part of a 2018 production enhancement project. With this advancement, the company's APG manufacturing capacity in Jinshan, China, has risen from 20,000 to 30,000 metric tonnes. Furthermore, BASF has already received the necessary permits and built the essential infrastructure to quickly boost capacity by an additional 10,000 metric tonnes, effectively doubling production capacity. This will enable the organisation to better serve the market and its clients' expanding requirements.In July 2023, The Procter & Gamble Company developed a shampoo containing alkyl polyglucoside, sclerotium gum, cationic polymer, and an ionic surfactant. Its viscosity ranges from about 0.6 to 20 Pa-s.Country-wise Insights:In 2024, the East Asia region is expected to lead the industry in terms of revenue, accounting for 26.3% of the alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market. Sales of alkyl polyglucoside surfactants in North America are expected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.In North America, the United States is expected to lead with a 72.7% revenue share by 2024. In North America, the United States is expected to lead with a 72.7% revenue share by 2024. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are appreciated for their biodegradability and low toxicity, which aligns with the growing need for ecologically acceptable components in various industries. More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on primary function (cleansing agents, emulsifying agents, wetting agents, degreasing agents, solubilizing agents, hydrotropes, foaming agents) and application (homecare, personal care, industrial & institutional), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). 