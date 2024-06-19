Quality Management Software Market is USD 20.74 billion by 2030 Growing demand for e-commerce & consumer goods sectors
QMS allows organizations to monitor customer feedback, analyze trends, and implement corrective actions promptly, thereby enhancing product reliabilityAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quality Management Software Market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand to USD 20.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7 % from 2023 to 2030.
The Quality Management Software (QMS) market is witnessing rapid growth driven by the increasing emphasis on quality assurance and regulatory compliance across various industries. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of maintaining high-quality standards to enhance customer satisfaction and gain a competitive edge. This surge in demand is propelled by advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing, which enable more efficient and effective quality management processes. As companies strive to streamline operations and reduce costs, the integration of QMS solutions into their systems offers real-time monitoring, data analytics, and predictive maintenance capabilities, ensuring that quality standards are consistently met and any deviations are promptly addressed.
Moreover, the QMS market is also expanding due to the growing complexity of supply chains and the need for stringent quality control measures in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and food and beverage. Regulatory bodies are imposing stricter standards, necessitating the adoption of robust quality management systems to ensure compliance and avoid costly penalties. Additionally, the trend towards digital transformation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are further fueling the demand for sophisticated QMS solutions..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Quality Management Software industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Quality Management Software market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Oracle Corporation, Cority Software Inc., Veeva Systems, Dassault Systemes SE, Arena Solutions, Inc., EtQ Management Consultants, Inc., Intelex Technologies, SAP SE, MasterControl, Inc., MetricStream, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Pilgrim Quality Solution, Plex Systems, Inc., Ideagen Plc., Sparta Systems Inc., UniPoint Software, Inc., Siemens AG, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Quality Management Software market.
It has segmented the global Quality Management Software market
By Solution
Document Control
Non-Conformances/Corrective & Preventative
Complaint Handling
Employee Training
Audit Management
Supplier Quality Management
Calibration Management
Change Management
Others
By Enterprise Size
Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
Large Enterprise
By Deployment
Cloud
On-premise
By End Use
IT and Telecom
Transportation and Logistics
Consumer Goods and Retail
Defense and Aerospace
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Other
About Us
