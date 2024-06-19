Global Cancer Cachexia Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.14 Billion by 2028

Cancer Cachexia Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer cachexia market is projected to grow from $2.33 billion in 2023 to $2.47 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as an improved understanding of cancer biology, the prevalence of cancer, an increased aging population, a greater focus on patient-centered care, expanding treatment options, and growing awareness among healthcare providers. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $3.14 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%, driven by rising awareness about cachexia management, expanding geriatric population, growing adoption of novel therapeutic approaches, rising healthcare expenditure, and favorable government initiatives.

Impact Of Cancer Prevalence On The Cancer Cachexia Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the cancer cachexia market going forward. Cancer refers to a condition where abnormal cells proliferate uncontrollably in the body, forming tumors and disrupting normal bodily processes. The cases of cancer are attributed to various factors, including lifestyle changes, environmental factors, an aging population, genetic predisposition, improved diagnostic methods leading to earlier detection, and increased awareness, prompting more people to seek medical attention. Advancements in medical technology and a greater understanding of cancer and its complications are resulting in more frequent diagnoses and reporting of cancer cachexia. Healthcare professionals are improving their ability to identify cachexia symptoms, facilitating earlier interventions and treatment commencement.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cancer cachexia market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Endo International plc, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Lupin Limited, Mallinckrodt plc, Akorn Inc., Aeterna Zentaris, XBiotech Inc.

Innovative Treatments In The Cancer Cachexia Market

Major companies operating in the cancer cachexia market are developing innovative medication, such as ghrelin receptor agonists, to address the debilitating symptoms and complications associated with cachexia, aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. A ghrelin receptor refers to a medication that activates the ghrelin receptor in the body, specifically aimed at addressing cancer cachexia.

Segments:

• Therapeutics: Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, Other Therapeutics

• Mechanism Of Action: Appetite Stimulators, Weight Loss Stabilizers, Other Mechanisms Of Actions • Distribution Channel: Hospital Stores, Retail Pharmacy Stores, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cancer cachexia market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cancer cachexia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

