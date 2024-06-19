WOO X Lists $BENJI on its Spot Market, sets $40,000 Trading Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce the listing of $BENJI on its spot market.

Inspired by the Basenji dog breed, $BENJI has quickly gained momentum since its April launch, achieving a $30 million market cap within the first 24 hours and soaring to an all-time high of $57 million in its inaugural week. This growth underscores the resilience and potential of network-backed projects.

$BENJI distinguishes itself with meticulously crafted hand-drawn artwork and a robust social media presence, positioning itself as a trailblazer in branding and network outreach. $BENJI adheres to renouncement and token-burning protocols, ensuring transparency and legitimacy in the market.

$BENJI to be listed on the WOO X spot market at 10 am UTC on June 19, 2024

To celebrate the listing, WOO X is launching, on June 20, a thrilling $BENJI trading activity featuring a $40k prize pool, offering traders an exciting opportunity to engage with this dynamic token.

WOO X bolsters projects within the BASE ecosystem

WOO X remains steadfast in supporting projects within the BASE ecosystem, which is witnessing remarkable growth, with Total Value Locked (TVL) surpassing 8 billion USDT.

On June 17, WOO X listed $BRETT on its spot market offering a $15,000 prize pool to its users. Traders willing to claim a share of the prize pool need to follow these steps .

In March, WOO X also listed $DEGEN, the so-called “Blockchain Equivalent of Las Vegas.” The upsurge in Base meme coins reflects a broader trend in the crypto market, fueled by their inventive concepts, strong community support, and potential for substantial returns.

