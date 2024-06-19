Driving Efficiency: The Evolution of Mainframe Monitoring Tools in 2024

The Business Research Company's Mainframe Monitoring Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mainframe monitoring tools market is projected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.45 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Despite various challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $1.93 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud strategies and the emergence of AI and machine learning capabilities.

Increase in IoT Landscape Propels Market Growth

An increase in the IoT (Internet of Things) landscape is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the mainframe monitoring tools market. The interconnected network of devices, sensors, software, and platforms enables real-time data collection, analysis, and predictive maintenance, ensuring optimal performance of mainframe systems. According to a report by Ericsson, global IoT connections reached 15.7 billion in 2023 and are expected to grow to 38.9 billion by 2029, highlighting the growing demand for connected devices and data-driven insights.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the mainframe monitoring tools market include IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Web Services, and others. These companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as cloud-based offerings leveraging AI and ML algorithms, to analyze vast amounts of operational data in real-time.

For instance, in June 2023, BMC Software Inc. launched BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) Cloud, a new product line to assist clients in rethinking mainframe data management within hybrid IT environments. This portfolio enables companies to benefit from cloud computing while managing large-scale, business-critical transactions.

Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Services, Software

• By Application: Transaction, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Census Industry, Consumer Statistics

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

• By End Use: Banking Financial Services And Insurance, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Healthcare, Government And Public Sector, Retail, Travel And Transportation, Manufacturing, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the mainframe monitoring tools market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

