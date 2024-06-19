Digital Vault Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $2.06 Billion by 2028

Digital Vault Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital vault market, a critical component of modern cybersecurity infrastructure, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Starting from a market size of $0.96 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach $1.11 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. It will grow to $2.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the escalating frequency of data breaches, the rapid digitization of assets, the global shift towards remote work, and heightened cybersecurity threats.

Rising Demand for Data Security Drives Market Growth

The surge in demand for robust data security solutions is a primary driver for the digital vault market. As businesses and individuals increasingly store sensitive information online, the need for secure storage solutions has become paramount. Quantum-safe encryption, coupled with stringent compliance requirements, further propels market expansion. Additionally, the rise in online transactions and concerns over data protection from connected devices bolster market growth.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM, and Oracle Corporation are at the forefront of developing advanced digital vault solutions. These solutions utilize encryption and access controls to safeguard sensitive digital assets like documents, cryptographic keys, and passwords. For example, Wolters Kluwer N.V. introduced OmniVault for Real Estate Finance, leveraging eVault technology to support digital home equity lending.

Innovations in biometric authentication, cloud-based solutions, and integration with emerging technologies are reshaping the market landscape. Companies are focusing on enhancing data security and user experience through innovative technological solutions.

Digital Vault Market Segments

The digital vault market is segmented based on:

• Type: Services, Solutions

• Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

• Organization Sizes: Small And Medium Organizations, Large Organizations

• End-Users: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Power And Utilities, Government, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Growth Leader

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the digital vault market, driven by stringent data protection regulations and widespread adoption of digital technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's rapid economic development, coupled with increasing investments in cybersecurity infrastructure, fuels market expansion.

