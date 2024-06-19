Innovative Approaches to High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) 2024

High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high bandwidth memory (HBM) market, designed for 3D-stacked Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory (SDRAM), has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2023 to $2.36 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in graphics processing units (GPUs), the emergence of big data and analytics, the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), increasing workload complexities, and rising demand in high-performance computing (HPC).

Driving Factors: Rising Demand in High-Performance Computing (HPC)

The increasing adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) across various sectors is a major driver for the HBM market. HPC utilizes advanced computing technologies to handle complex tasks beyond traditional computing capabilities. HBM, by stacking memory dies vertically on a single package, offers enhanced bandwidth and reduced latency, crucial for data-intensive applications.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, and Nvidia Corporation are focusing on innovative products such as HBM integrated with AI processing power to gain competitive advantages. For example, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd launched HBM-PIM, integrating AI processing power into HBM2 Aquabolt solutions, significantly boosting system performance and reducing energy consumption for AI-driven workloads.

Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period leading to 2028, key trends include integration into autonomous vehicles, expanding data center applications, advancements in the gaming industry, enhancements in mobile devices, and innovations in wearable technology. These trends underscore the versatility and growing applications of HBM across diverse sectors.

Segments

• Memory Type: Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC), High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

• Type: HBWPIM, HBM3, HBM2E, HBM2

• Application: Servers, Networking, Consumer, Automotive, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America held the largest share of the HBM market in 2023, driven by early adoption and significant investments in technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period, fueled by expanding technological infrastructure and increasing demand in emerging economies.

