The Rise of SO and VLC/Li-Fi: Opportunities and Strategies

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FSO (Free Space Optics) and VLC (Visible Light Communication) or Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market, encompassing cutting-edge technologies in optical wireless communication, is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Starting from $3.89 billion in 2023, the market is projected to rise to $5.37 billion in 2024, achieving a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1%. It will grow to $19.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.3%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as increased urbanization, concerns over spectrum congestion, advancements in energy-efficient technologies, heightened research and development investments, and the proliferation of wireless sensors.

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Wireless Connectivity Drives Market Growth

The demand for high-speed wireless connectivity is a primary driver propelling the expansion of the FSO and VLC/Li-Fi market. This demand is fueled by the rising number of connected devices, bandwidth-intensive applications, and the widespread adoption of remote work practices. FSO facilitates data transmission through optical signals in open air, while VLC or Li-Fi utilizes LED bulbs to transmit data via modulated light, offering efficient and secure communication solutions. As of April 2023, global 5G wireless connections reached 1.05 billion, a 76% increase from the previous year, with projections to reach 5.9 billion connections by 2027. This surge underscores the critical role of high-speed wireless connectivity in driving market growth.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key companies driving innovation in the FSO and VLC/Li-Fi market include Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Signify Holding B.V., Acuity Brands Inc., and others. These industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced technologies like light antenna modules to enhance communication efficiency. For instance, pureLiFi Ltd. introduced Light Antenna ONE in February 2023, a compact LiFi module tailored for seamless integration into hardware, including smartphones and connected devices. Such innovations are poised to revolutionize wireless communication capabilities globally.

Market Segments

The FSO and VLC/Li-Fi market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Light Emitting Diode, Infrared Emitters, Opto-Couplers, Image Sensors

2) By Transmission Type: Unidirectional, Bidirectional

3) By Application: Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Indoor Networking, In-Flight Entertainment And Communication, Health Care And Underwater Communication, Location-Based Services

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the FSO and VLC/Li-Fi market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are detailed in the full report.

FSO And VLC/Li-Fi Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The FSO And VLC/Li-Fi Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on FSO And VLC/Li-Fi market size, FSO And VLC/Li-Fi market drivers and trends, FSO And VLC/Li-Fi market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The FSO And VLC/Li-Fi market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

