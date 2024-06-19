Connected Television (TV) Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $26.12 Billion by 2028

Connected Television (TV) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Connected Television (TV) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connected television (TV) market, which includes televisions connected to the internet for accessing digital content, is experiencing rapid expansion. It is projected to grow from $13.67 billion in 2023 to $15.53 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. It will grow to $26.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This growth is driven by factors such as the expanding middle-class population, improving internet infrastructure, rising popularity of streaming services, growing adoption of smart TVs, and the increasing prevalence of over-the-top (OTT) services.

Rising Demand for Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Drives Market Growth

The demand for over-the-top (OTT) content, which bypasses traditional distribution channels like cable or satellite TV, is a significant growth driver for the connected TV market. Consumers seek flexibility and convenience in accessing audio, video, and media content directly through smart devices and high-speed internet. The integration of streaming platforms into connected TVs enhances the viewing experience without the need for additional devices or subscriptions. For instance, a report by the UK's Office of Communications (Ofcom) highlighted a notable increase in video-on-demand (SVoD) service subscriptions among UK households, underscoring the rising demand for enhanced viewing experiences.

Explore the global connected television (TV) market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15150&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and others are focusing on integrating AI features into TVs to maintain competitiveness. For example, Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV series launched in April 2022 features AI-powered upscaling and smart home control capabilities through its Neural Quantum Processor 8K with Real Depth Enhancer. This technology enhances picture quality and upscales content while seamlessly integrating with smart home devices, offering consumers an advanced viewing experience.

Innovative trends in the connected TV market include advancements in display technology, increased demand for versatile media access via smart devices, and the application of AI and machine learning in enhancing TV functionalities. Additionally, the use of blockchain technology and cloud-based services is gaining traction, further transforming the landscape of connected TVs.

Segments

• Screen Type: Curved, Flat

• Platform Type: Android, Roku, Other Platforms

• Screen Size: Less Than 30 Inches, 30 Inches To 50 Inches, 50 Inches To 70 Inches, Above 70 Inches

• Distribution Channel: Company Owned Websites, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Other Channels

• End Use: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the connected television (TV) market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The region benefits from increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements driving the adoption of connected TVs.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-television-tv-global-market-report

Connected Television (TV) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connected Television (TV) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected television (TV) market size, connected television (TV) market drivers and trends, connected television (TV) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The connected television (TV) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Connected Health And Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-health-and-wellness-solutions-global-market-report

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-healthcare-global-market-report

Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-enterprise-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293