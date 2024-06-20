Global Anthrax Vaccine Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $13.80 Billion by 2028

Anthrax Vaccine Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Anthrax Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anthrax vaccine market is projected to grow from $10.74 billion in 2023 to $11.27 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The market is anticipated to reach $13.80 billion by 2028, driven by global security challenges, emerging threats, government procurement initiatives, and pandemic preparedness.

Rising Infectious Diseases Fueling Growth In The Anthrax Vaccine Market

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the anthrax vaccine market going forward. Infectious diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, can spread directly or indirectly from one person to another. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing due to demographic shifts, urbanization, environmental changes, and changes in human behavior. The anthrax vaccine is primarily utilized to protect against anthrax, and research is exploring its potential for broader use in preventing other infectious diseases.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the anthrax vaccine market include Merck & Co. Inc., GC Biopharma, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Valneva SE, PharmAthene Inc., Porton Biopharma Limited, Pfenex Inc., Choong Ang Vaccine Laboratories Co. Ltd., Colorado Serum Company, Inc., Elusys Therapeutics Inc., SIGA Technologies Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, JOVAC, Prokarium, Soligenix Inc., Vaxart Inc., DynPort Vaccine Company LLC, and VECOL S.A.

Advancements And FDA Approvals In The Anthrax Vaccine Market

Major companies operating in the anthrax vaccine market are focused on developing innovative products and obtaining FDA approvals to ensure safety, efficacy, and availability to those at risk of exposure to anthrax. FDA approval ensures that vaccines are rigorously tested in clinical trials and proven safe for public use.

Segments:

•Vaccine Type: Cell-Free Protective Antigen (PA) Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine

•Application Type: Animal Use, Human Use

•Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the anthrax vaccine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Anthrax Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anthrax Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anthrax vaccine market size, anthrax vaccine market drivers and trends, anthrax vaccine market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The anthrax vaccine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

