Global Gym Apparel Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $306.2 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gym apparel market is projected to grow from $214.08 billion in 2023 to $229.68 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Despite challenges in recent years, the market is anticipated to reach $306.2 billion by 2028, driven by increased focus on health and fitness, and advancements in performance wear.

Increase in Focus on Health and Fitness Drives Market Growth

The emphasis on health and fitness is significantly contributing to the growth of the gym apparel market. Heightened awareness of overall well-being and a desire for improved quality of life are leading more individuals to engage in regular exercise routines. Gym apparel, designed to optimize performance with features like moisture-wicking fabrics, is in high demand. For instance, according to the UK Fitness Report published by PureGym Limited in September 2023, the number of gym members in the UK increased by 2% compared to the previous year, with 16% of the population currently being gym members. Another 16% have expressed their intention to join a gym in 2024. This increasing focus on health and fitness is expected to drive the gym apparel market forward.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the gym apparel market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour, Inc., Puma SE, and Columbia Sportswear Company. These companies focus on developing innovative products with eco-friendly and sustainable materials to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. For example, in September 2022, Adidas AG launched a new sportswear capsule collection featuring performance running wear made with a minimum of 50% organic cotton, catering to the growing demand for sustainable gym wear.

Trends: Sustainability and Technological Integration

Key trends in the gym apparel market include the rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, a focus on inclusivity and diversity, and the expansion of sustainable product lines. Additionally, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for enhanced shopping experiences and the incorporation of health monitoring and fitness tracking features in gym apparel are becoming increasingly popular. These trends are expected to shape the future of the market.

Segments:

• Product Type: Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Other Product Types

• Material Type: Nylon, Wool, Polyester, Other Material Types

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Brand Outlets, Specialty Stores, Wholesalers Or Retailers, Mono-brand Stores, Online E-Commerce Retail, Other Distribution Channels

• End User: Men, Women, Children, Unisex

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the gym apparel market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Gym Apparel Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gym Apparel Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gym apparel market size, gym apparel market drivers and trends, gym apparel market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The gym apparel market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

