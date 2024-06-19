Advancing Healthcare: Medical Automation Global Market Report 2024 – 2033

Medical Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical automation market has seen rapid growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing adoption of automated processes across healthcare sectors. According to recent reports, the market size is projected to grow from $49.92 billion in 2023 to $55.22 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as healthcare industry digitization, pandemics and infectious diseases, patient empowerment, healthcare worker shortage, and a focus on preventive care.

Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Remote Monitoring Drives Market Expansion

Looking ahead, the medical automation market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $83.76 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, remote patient monitoring, hospital capacity optimization, the shift towards value-based care, and increasing awareness of the benefits of automation in healthcare. Emerging trends such as gene editing, medical imaging, 3D printing, telemedicine, IoT, and AI integration are expected to further drive market expansion.

Addressing the Rise in Chronic Diseases with Precision Monitoring

One of the significant drivers for the medical automation market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and aging demographics contribute to the rise in chronic conditions, necessitating precise monitoring and timely interventions. Medical automation technologies enable healthcare providers to optimize patient care and outcomes in managing chronic illnesses effectively.

Medical Automation Market Key Players Driving Innovation

Major companies in the medical automation market, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Medtronic plc, are actively developing innovative solutions. For instance, advancements such as clinician-controlled mobile apps streamline patient care processes by leveraging ambient AI technology for automated medical note creation, reducing administrative burdens.

Innovative Trends Shaping the Market

Innovative trends such as clinician-controlled mobile apps are transforming healthcare delivery by enhancing operational efficiencies and improving patient outcomes. For example, Augmedix Inc.'s Augmedix Go simplifies medical documentation, allowing clinicians more time for patient care in emergency departments and other healthcare settings.

Medical Automation Market Segments

The medical automation market is segmented based on:

• Component: Equipment, Capital Equipment, Consumables, Software, Services

• Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

• Application: Diagnostics And Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab And Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics And Training, Large-Joint Replacement, Spinal Fusion, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Laboratories And Institutes, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the medical automation market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

Medical Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical automation market size, medical automation market drivers and trends, medical automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The medical automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

