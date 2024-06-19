Exploring the Dynamics of Genetic Testing Services

Genetic Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The genetic testing services market has experienced rapid expansion, with revenues climbing from $17.29 billion in 2023 to $19.19 billion in 2024, marking a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. It will grow to $29.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized and precision medicine, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, heightened prenatal testing during pregnancy, expanding global population, and enhanced awareness and education.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Driving Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is a pivotal driver for the genetic testing services market. These disorders stem from abnormalities in an individual's DNA, resulting in physical or developmental anomalies. Factors contributing to their rise include heightened awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, expanded genetic screening, and a growing prevalence of consanguineous marriages in certain populations.

Major Players and Technological Advancements

Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Abbott Laboratories are at the forefront, focusing on advancing technological solutions like cancer screening tests. These innovations aim to bolster accuracy, expand testing capabilities, and enhance patient outcomes. For instance, Prenetics Group Limited recently launched ColoClear, a non-invasive stool DNA test designed to detect early signs of colorectal cancer with high sensitivity.

Market Segments

The genetic testing services market is segmented based on:

• Type: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal Testing, Newborn Screening, Other Types

• Disease: Cancer Disease, Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Other Diseases

• End User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Academic Institutes And Research Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest regional market for genetic testing services in 2023. The region's dominance is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of genetic testing technologies, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

